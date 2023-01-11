How to Use the Research Table in Raft

Raft is a popular survival game that has players stranded on a raft in the middle of the ocean, trying to survive by gathering resources, building shelter, and fending off dangerous creatures. One of the key features of the game is the ability to craft new items and structures using blueprints that can be unlocked through the use of a research table. In this article, we will go over the steps required to use the research table and unlock blueprints for items in Raft.

Gather Resources:

The first step in using the research table is to gather the necessary resources. In order to research new items, you will need to have a research table and the resources required for the specific blueprint you wish to unlock. The resources required will vary depending on the item you are trying to research. For example, researching a spear will require wood and rope, while researching a shelter will require wood, metal sheets, and ropes. Make sure you have all the resources you need before starting the research process.

Build a Research Table:

Once you have gathered the necessary resources, the next step is to build a research table. The research table is crafted using 14x Wooden Planks and 2x Scraps, and can be placed on any flat surface on your raft. Once built, the research table will be ready to use.

Unlock Blueprints:

Now that you have a research table and the necessary resources, you can start the research process by interacting with the research table.Upon putting down the item of your choice on the research table, you will be presented with a list of available blueprints for that item. Each blueprint will have a list of resources required, as well as the amount of time required to research the item.

To unlock a blueprint, simply select the blueprint you wish to research, and press the “Research” button. This will start the research process, which will take the amount of time indicated on the blueprint. During this time, you will not be able to use the research table for anything else, so make sure you have everything you need before starting the research process.

Craft the Item:

Once the research process is complete, the blueprint for the item will be unlocked, and you will be able to craft the item using the resources required. Simply interact with the crafting table, select the item you wish to craft, and press the “Craft” button. The item will then be crafted and added to your inventory.

Players should be aware that the Research Table can be destroyed by the Shark, which can attack the player’s raft and damage the structures, so players should beware to pu it inside the boundaries in order to make sure the shark doesn’t get to it.

In conclusion, using the research table in Raft is a simple but important aspect of the game. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can unlock blueprints for items that will help you survive on your raft and make your journey less challenging. Remember to gather the necessary resources, build a research table, and keep an eye on the milestones to be reached before you can start researching a blueprint. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to unlock blueprints for items that will help you survive on your raft and make your journey less challenging.