Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the most popular devices that Amazon has every launched. There are a few others like Amazon Echo but Fire TV Stick has its own use case. One thing that people love about the Fire TV Stick is that it allows you to download applications on it that lets you browse movies, play music, watch videos and several other things. However, every application you download on the Fire TV Stick comes with its own Cache.

Cache is a technical term but in very basic language, it is the data that the application temporarily stores on the Fire TV Stick storage to smoothly run the application. Fire TV Stick has enough processing capacity to stream videos and movies and Fire TV 4K can do all of this in 4K but that means more cache and we need that processing power to avoid any lags and crashes while operating the device.

The mis happenings usually happen when somehow the cache of your Fire TV Stick or any device gets corrupted with faulty data. In that case, the apps start to run slow, they lag in the middle of operation and crashes more often. What you need to do is to clear cache on your Fire TV Stick and all of these problems will be fixed, at least for some time.

How to clear cache on Firestick?

Clearing cache is a useful thing for any device but especially for Fire TV because clearing cache of an application will eventually clear cache on the whole device and this way you will free up storage for smooth operations on the device.

Follow the below mentioned steps to know how to clear cache on Fire TV Stick.

Go to Home > Settings > My Fire TV > About > Storage

Here you can see how much storage is currently available on your Fire TV. If the storage is full, you should delete applications and data to free up space on your device to avoid lags and crashes.

To manage applications on Fire TV Stick. Go to Home > Settings > Applications > Manage Applications.

In order to free space and clear cache, go to the application that you don’t use that often, click on uninstall.