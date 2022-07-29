Cash app is one of the most popular apps in the United States for sending and receiving money through online transactions. However, sometimes what happens is that certain transaction show as “pending” on the app and you don’t know for how long it will remain in pending, if you have to do anything to have that amount in your Cash wallet, so on and so forth.

When a payment is marked as ‘Pending’ on the Cash app, it means that the beneficiary has not been paid yet. You will have to wait for the payment to complete and for the person to receive the amount. If this does not happen automatically, you might have to do it manually and I will tell you how.

How to accept pending cash app?

Follow the below mentioned steps to manually change your payment status from ‘pending’ to received.

Launch the Cash app on your smartphone. Click on the Activity tab by tapping on the clock in the bottom right corner of the screen. You will then see list of All transactions that are in “pending” tab. Adjacent to each pending payment line item, you will see “Accept” button in green. Simply click on Accept on each transaction to receive the funds in your Cash wallet. Once your click on Accept, another dialog box will open asking you to confirm your action, click on Confirm. Then to accept the pending payment on your Cash App, click on Done and you are good to go!

This is how to you accept pending payments manually on your Cash App.

It usually takes minutes for the pending amount to reflect in your Cash App but expecting it in 4-5 business days is an ideal time frame. It can come early, but it won’t be later than 4-5 business days.

There can be several reasons why your payment was stuck in Pending in the first place and it is difficult to pin-point on one particular reason because there is not. There can be a lot of reasons and everyone can face his/her own challenge. .

For instance, for a user with an unverified account, he is only allowed to send and receive USD 1000 in a month that means USD 250 per week. If that amount exceeds, either the Cash App will not allow it, or it will keep the payment in the ‘Pending’ list.