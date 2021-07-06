How to close apps on an iPhone

There are various debates about the benefits of closing your apps. Does closing them save power? Are apps still using your data when continuing to run in the background? These are also valid questions when it comes to the everyday use of our mobile devices.

When it comes to the use of iPhones, Apple’s official statement is that there is actually no need to close apps unless they become completely unresponsive and begin to glitch severely.

Luckily, it is very easy to close apps on your iPhone. Here is a guide on how to do so.

Using the Home button

iPhone devices that do have a Home button include iPhone SE, iPhone 8, and earlier models. To close apps on this kind of iPhone, double-click on the Home button so that your phone screen will display your most recently used apps. Then, swipe right until you find the app that you wish to close.

Not using the Home button

Any model of iPhone that is newer than the iPhone X will require you to use this method, since they do not have a Home button.

From the Home Screen, instead of double-clicking, you will have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause in the middle. At this point, you should be able to feel a slight haptic rumble from the phone. Release your finger and, in the same way with the phone with a Home button, swipe right until you find the app that you want to close.

While there is not a lot of data out there to prove this, is commonly assumed by many that regularly swiping apps closed actually drains your battery life faster, rather than saving it. There is also not a lot of research that backs up the opposite statement either.

This assumption is widespread because swiping away your apps actually makes your iPhone work harder. If apps are left idle in the background, they do not consume as much energy as it would take to use these aforementioned methods to completely close them down.

However, since the difference between choosing to close and not close your apps is very negligible, you can do whatever you personally prefer as an iPhone user.