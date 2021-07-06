How to trace a no caller ID

If you happen to be frequently receiving several unwanted calls from unwanted and unknown numbers, you are probably very frustrated and are looking for ways to put a stop to these unnecessary calls.

Unfortunately, since you do not know what that number looks like, you will not be able to block it, at least not directly. So, what exactly are your options?

Here is a guide for everything you need to know to find out who that unknown caller is.

Anyone is now able to hide their number because of the No Caller ID feature. When you decide to make this type of call, you will appear as an Unknown Caller on the phone of your call’s recipient. All it takes is to enter a few digits.

Simply type in *67 before the number that you wish to call. This will automatically block your caller ID on their phone.

The No Caller ID feature is typically used to prevent tracking of your phone, for which you may have legitimate reasons. However, some people misuse it for harassment and/or other illegal activities. This is why, if you are at the receiving end of such calls, you need to learn how to unmask the caller’s number. This is because finding out who an unknown caller is can allow you to block their number and stop receiving their unnecessary calls.

The first method you can use is to call your phone company. Since phone companies hold records of all your previous calls, they have usually given their customers an Anonymous Caller ID service when they register as a regular user. Essentially, this service will automatically check the authenticity of every call that you have received on your phone. If you want to enable this service, all you have to do is simply call your telephone company and notify them about the fact that you are receiving unwanted calls from some unknown number.

That being said, not all phone companies offer this service to their users, but the only way to make sure about whether or not you will be eligible for it to call your provider and ask them about Anonymous Caller ID. If your provider happens to support the feature, the operator will ask you for the date and time when you received these calls, so make note of this information before deciding to make a call to your phone company. Additionally, they might need to know your name and address if they are still unclear about the actual data of the unknown call.

If you think that this process is too much of a hassle, an alternative solution is to use TrapCall, a reliable service that people like to use to unmask and block any unknown numbers. Simply install the TrapCall app from either the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

The app will help you in unmasking any unknown phone number and putting these numbers on a blacklist so that they are never able to call you again.