How to Collect a Vault Keycard in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Most Wanted event is currently underway, and players have the opportunity to participate in exclusive Reality Augments, obtain new special weapons, and temporarily unvaulted weapons. The event is centered around three vaults in Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, and Faulty Splits, which will appear on every player’s map and mini-map at the start of each match. Players must first defeat a Cold Blooded Boss and collect the legendary rarity vault keycard that is dropped in order to open the vaults.

Players must first locate and defeat a Cold Blooded Boss in order to obtain a Vault Keycard.These bosses have a distinct appearance and a larger health bar than other enemies. They can be found in the three named locations on the map where the vaults are located. As these areas are named locations and may be selected as Hot Spots, they are particularly dangerous, and players must contend with Cold Blooded enemies that become hostile when the player’s Heat level meter increases.

Players should first eliminate the Cold Blooded Henchmen to increase their chances of obtaining the Vault Keycard.These henchmen protect the boss and make it more difficult to defeat. Once the henchmen are taken care of, players can focus on the boss. It is important to note that the boss will also become more difficult to defeat if the player’s Heat level is high. As a result, before attempting to defeat the boss, keep the Heat level low and eliminate any nearby enemy players and Cold Blooded henchmen.

A solo player must be prepared to collect the Vault Keycard. It is important to collect decent loot and ammo, maximize health and shields, and eliminate any nearby enemy players and Cold Blooded henchmen before attempting to defeat the boss. Once the keycard is obtained, players can access the vault and explore its contents.

The vault contains various chests, rare chests, and cash registers that contribute to Heat level progress. Furthermore, defeating a Cold Blooded Boss contributes to Geralt of Rivia’s “defeat a boss” quest.Players can collect a variety of rewards from the vault, including exclusive weapons, Reality Augments, and temporary unvaulted weapons. It is important to note that the contents of the vault will vary each time it is accessed.

Although the Fortnite map is quite large, only three vaults were added for the event, and they will only spawn in the same locations throughout the event. As such, players have until the end of February to join in on the fun and collect the exclusive rewards available during the Most Wanted event.

In conclusion, collecting a Vault Keycard in Fortnite requires players to locate and defeat a Cold Blooded Boss. It is advisable to eliminate the Cold Blooded henchmen first and keep the Heat level low to make it easier to defeat the boss. Once the keycard is obtained, players can access the vault and collect exclusive rewards. It is important to note that the vaults will only spawn in the same locations throughout the event, so players should take advantage of the opportunity before the end of February. With these tips, players can successfully collect a Vault Keycard and explore the contents of the vault.