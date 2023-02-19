How to Raise Heat Level in Most Wanted in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Most Wanted event is an exciting opportunity for players to obtain exclusive Reality Augments, special weapons, and temporarily unvaulted weapons. However, players must contend with Cold Blooded enemies that become hostile as the player’s Heat level meter increases. In this article, we will provide tips and strategies to raise your Heat level and succeed in the Most Wanted event.

To start, it is important to note that the three vaults in Shattered Slabs, Brutal Bastion, and Faulty Splits are named locations and may be selected as Hot Spots. As such, they are highly contested areas that attract many players, making them dangerous and difficult to navigate. Before attempting to defeat a Cold Blooded boss and obtain the legendary rarity vault keycard, it is best to eliminate nearby enemy players and Cold Blooded henchmen.

To defeat a Cold Blooded Boss, players must first eliminate the Cold Blooded henchmen that protect the boss. These henchmen will make it more difficult to defeat the boss and obtain the keycard. It is best to use cover and build structures to protect yourself while eliminating the henchmen. Once the henchmen are eliminated, focus on attacking the boss. Cold Blooded Bosses have a distinct appearance and a larger health bar than other enemies, so be prepared for a tough fight.

Once the keycard is obtained, players can access the vault and explore its contents. The vault contains various chests, rare chests, and cash registers that contribute to Heat level progress. It is important to note that the more players that have access to the vault, the less loot will be available. As such, it is recommended to open the vault as soon as possible after obtaining the keycard.

You must collect cash registers, open chests, and defeat Cold-Blooded Bosses to increase your Heat level.Each of these activities contributes to Heat level progress, which can be seen on the Heat level meter. As the Heat level increases, Cold Blooded enemies become more hostile, making it more difficult to survive. It is important to have a plan for raising Heat level and to be prepared for the increased difficulty that comes with it.

A solo player must be prepared before attempting to raise their Heat level. This includes gathering useful loot and ammunition, maximizing health and shields, and eliminating nearby enemy players and Cold Blooded henchmen.It is also important to be aware of your surroundings and to use cover and build structures to protect yourself.

If you are playing with a team, communication is key. Make sure to communicate your plan for raising Heat level and work together to eliminate enemy players and Cold Blooded henchmen. It is also important to share loot and resources with your team and to revive downed teammates as quickly as possible.

In addition to raising Heat level, defeating a Cold Blooded Boss also counts towards the Geralt of Rivia “defeat a boss” quest. This quest can be completed by defeating any boss in Fortnite, but the Most Wanted event provides a great opportunity to complete it while also obtaining exclusive rewards.

In conclusion, the Most Wanted event in Fortnite is an exciting opportunity to obtain exclusive rewards, but it also requires careful planning and preparation. You must collect cash registers, open chests, and defeat Cold-Blooded Bosses to increase your Heat level.It is important to be prepared before attempting to raise Heat level and to have a plan for dealing with the increased difficulty that comes with it. With these tips and strategies, you can successfully raise your Heat level and obtain the exclusive rewards available during the Most Wanted event.