How To Complete A Thief in the Night Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a thrilling game that gives players a chance to explore the wizarding world, with its magical creatures and powerful witches and wizards. One of the game’s side quests, “A Thief in the Night” provides a fun and exciting challenge for players who want to take on a mystery and help someone in need.

The quest starts after the player meets Sebastian in Feldcroft and sets out on their journey to find the final keeper. They are then directed to Irondale, where they can speak with a vendor named Padraic Haggarty. Padraic has been the victim of a theft, with a family heirloom among the items stolen from his stall. The player must help him recover his stolen items, starting by visiting Padraic’s stall at night.

How to Track the Thief Down:

To track down the thief, players must use the Revelio spell. This spell will help players follow a trail of coins that will lead them to the thief’s hiding place. The trail goes through goblin camps, but players don’t need to worry about clearing these areas if they don’t want to. They can instead use their broomstick to speed up the process and reach the Niffler’s den.

The Niffler’s den is where the real challenge begins. The player must first recover the family heirloom by climbing on rocks above the Niffler’s treasure horde. This can be a difficult task, but players can use their spells to help them along the way. Once the heirloom has been recovered, the player must then catch the Niffler using the Nab Sack. The Niffler is a fast and nimble creature, so players will need to be quick and use their spells effectively to capture it.

Rewards Upon Completion:

Once the heirloom and the Niffler have been retrieved, players can return to Irondale to complete the quest. Upon completion, they will receive a reward of 180 XP and the Niffler Mask, a cosmetic item that changes the appearance of certain gear. Additionally, players can earn extra galleons by asking Padraic for a reward. The Niffler Mask is a great item to add to your collection and will make you stand out from other players.

In conclusion, “A Thief in the Night” is a great side quest for players who want to take on a mystery and help someone in need. The quest provides a fun challenge and a chance to explore the wizarding world, with its magical creatures and powerful spells. With the help of the Revelio spell and the Nab Sack, players will have a blast trying to recover the stolen items and catch the Niffler. So, be sure to give this quest a try and see if you can help Padraic get his family heirloom back!