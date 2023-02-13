How To Farm Moonstones in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a brand new action role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter. The game takes players on a journey through the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, where they can explore the wizarding world and discover a variety of items and resources. One of the most sought-after items in the game is Moonstones, and for players looking to acquire a substantial amount of them, there are several strategies that can be used to make the task easier.

Moonstones are a valuable resource in Hogwarts Legacy, and they become even more important later in the game when players gain access to the Room of Requirement. The Room of Requirement is a personal space where players can customize their environment and decorate it with a variety of items, but doing so requires Moonstones. While Moonstones can be found by exploring the world, this process can be time-consuming, and it may take some time to amass the amount needed to fully customize the Room of Requirement.

Strategies for Farming Moonstones:

One strategy for obtaining Moonstones is by using the Evanesco spell to remove preset decorations in the Room of Requirement. This method is limited, however, and players will need to venture out into the world to collect more Moonstones. Moonstones can be found by exploring areas outside of the castle, and they can be dislodged from their hiding places using a well-aimed spell. It is important to note that Moonstones that are harvested from the world will eventually respawn, so players should take note of where they find them to maximize their harvesting area.

For players who want to acquire a large amount of Moonstones without having to search for them, the best strategy is to let them accumulate passively. By visiting the Tomes and Scrolls shop in Hogsmeade, players can purchase the Material Refiner, a handy Spellcraft that creates Moonstones every ten minutes. Players can place a total of three Material Refiners in the Room of Requirement, but each one costs 1,500 Galleons, so players will need to amass 4,500 Galleons to make the most of the Material Refiner’s potential. Once three Material Refiners have been placed in the Room of Requirement, players can passively obtain Moonstones, eliminating the need to search for them in the world.

In conclusion, Moonstones are a valuable resource in Hogwarts Legacy, and they are essential for customizing the Room of Requirement. While they can be found by exploring the world, this process can be time-consuming, and players who want to acquire a large amount of Moonstones quickly can use the Material Refiner to passively accumulate them. With this strategy, players can focus on other aspects of the game and enjoy the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy to the fullest.