How to Complete “Solved by the Bell” Side Quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a video game that takes players on a journey to the wizarding world of Harry Potter. While the game doesn’t feature any of the main characters from the franchise, it still manages to capture the essence of the beloved series. The game is full of Easter eggs and references that fans will love, and one of its side quests, “Solved by the Bell,” is particularly intriguing. In this article, we will go over how to complete this side quest and what rewards you can expect to receive.

How to Start the side Quest:

To start the “Solved by the Bell” side quest, players must first complete the Tomes and Tribulations main story quest and two assignments given by Madame Kogawa. These assignments are necessary to unlock access to Henrietta’s Hideaway, where the Musical Map is hidden.

Once you have unlocked Henrietta’s Hideaway, you will need to solve a puzzle to access the secret passageway that contains the Musical Map. The puzzle involves a glowing cube and enchanted flooring, and it can be a bit tricky to figure out. However, once you have solved it, you will gain access to the Musical Map, which is essential to completing the quest.

How to solve the Puzzle:

Using the Musical Map, you will need to make your way to Clagmar Castle and locate a tower with nine bells. This tower can be found by following the map and exploring the area. Once you have located the tower, you will need to hit the bells in a specific order to make the treasure chest appear. The order is as follows: the bell on the bottom right, the third bell down on the left, the second bell down on the left, the second bell down on the right, the third bell down on the left (again), the top bell on the left, the top bell on the right, and the second bell down on the right (again). If you hit the bells in the correct order, the treasure chest will appear.

The treasure chest contains the Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat, which is a cosmetic item that can alter the appearance of certain pieces of gear. In addition to the longcoat, completing the “Solved by the Bell” side quest also rewards players with 400 Galleons and 180 XP.

Overall, the “Solved by the Bell” side quest is a fun and challenging way to explore the wizarding world of Harry Potter. It requires players to solve puzzles, explore the game world, and pay attention to details to succeed. While it may be challenging, the rewards for completing the quest are well worth it. The Treasure-Seeker’s Longcoat is a unique cosmetic item that will make your character stand out, and the Galleons and XP will help you progress through the game.