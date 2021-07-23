How to connect a laptop to a monitor

This guide will show you how to connect your laptop to a monitor on both Windows and Mac.
Windows 10
- Monitors connect via USB, HDMI, or VGA cables. Check which your laptop and monitor have and use that cable to connect the monitor to your laptop.
- Turn on the laptop.
- At the bottom left of the screen, click on the Windows logo and type in “display settings.”
- Click on Ease of Access display settings, and then click on Additional display settings.
- The numbered boxes indicate the number of monitors that you have. Monitor no.1 is your laptop and Monitor no. 2 is your additional monitor. Click and drag to move them and make sure that they are in the right position in relation to each other.
- Click on Apply
- Scroll down and find the Multiple displays option. If you want your screens to show different things, select the Extend these displays option. If you want to share the same image on both screens, select the Duplicate this display option.
Mac
- Connect the second monitor to your MacBook. Current Mac models will have USB-C ports. Earlier models will have a Thunderbolt connection.
- Connect your second monitor’s USB, HDMI, or VGA port if you have the cable that you need. If you do not, you will need to use a Thunderbolt or USB-C extension. Now, you will be able to plug your monitor into your MacBook.
- Turn on your monitor and start your computer.
- From the top left corner, click on the Apple logo and then System Preferences from the drop-down menu.
- Choose Displays from the menu, and then click on the Arrangement tab.
- You will see both monitors shown as rectangles. Your laptop monitor will have a tab on the top of the rectangle. Your additional monitor will not. Click and drag to move them into the position that corresponds with your monitor layout.
- If you want your monitors to display the same thing, click on the checkmark to mirror the display. You will now be able to move your mouse and applications across both monitors.