How to connect a laptop to a monitor

This guide will show you how to connect your laptop to a monitor on both Windows and Mac.

Windows 10

Monitors connect via USB, HDMI, or VGA cables. Check which your laptop and monitor have and use that cable to connect the monitor to your laptop. Turn on the laptop. At the bottom left of the screen, click on the Windows logo and type in “display settings.” Click on Ease of Access display settings, and then click on Additional display settings. The numbered boxes indicate the number of monitors that you have. Monitor no.1 is your laptop and Monitor no. 2 is your additional monitor. Click and drag to move them and make sure that they are in the right position in relation to each other. Click on Apply Scroll down and find the Multiple displays option. If you want your screens to show different things, select the Extend these displays option. If you want to share the same image on both screens, select the Duplicate this display option.

Mac