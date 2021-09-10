How to connect PS4 controller to iPhone

You’re in luck if you want more authority over your mobile gaming experience than you can get using your phone’s touchscreen. A Playstation controller may be connected to your iPhone using Bluetooth connection with iOS 13 (or later).

While you can accomplish this with an iPad and some Xbox controllers, we’ll concentrate on how to link your PS4 DualShock controller with your iPhone.

Here’s how to connect –

On your iPhone, go to the Settings menu.

To access the Bluetooth menu, tap “Bluetooth.” If it isn’t already turned on, do so immediately by clicking the toggle button at the top of the screen. When Bluetooth is enabled, it will become green.

Keep the Bluetooth menu open to check when the controller appears and to link it with it.

Press the Playstation and Share buttons on your PS4 controller at the very same time. Pin them down until your controller’s light starts to flash.

In the Bluetooth menu on your iPhone, look for “DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” under other devices. To link your controller, click that.

When the light on the back of your controller stops flashing and becomes a reddish pink hue, it’s paired.

Follow the same instructions if you wish to link your PS4 controller with an iPad instead.

Follow these instructions to unplug your controller once you’ve finished playing:

A diagonal swipe from the top right to the lower left will take you to Control Center if your phone has facial ID enabled. Touch ID phones require you to swipe up from the bottom.

Hold down the Bluetooth icon for a couple of seconds.

There will be a menu. Look for the “Bluetooth: On” symbol and hold it down.

Your DualShock controller will appear in the list of available devices. To disconnect, press the controller’s name.

As with pairing the controller, you can also access the Bluetooth menu from the Settings menu. Once there:

“DUALSHOCK 4 Wireless Controller” may be found under “My Devices” and can be accessed by clicking the little ‘i’ symbol next to it.

Click Disconnect.

The following steps are recommended by Apple if you’re still experiencing trouble connecting your controller: