How to appear offline on Instagram

Instagram’s “Activity Status” setting is similar to Facebook Messenger’s and WhatsApp’s “Activity Status” feature. People you’ve direct messaged (DM’d) can see when you were last online and if you’re presently active on Instagram with the activity status feature enabled.

Only the people you follow may see your status. This means someone who has followed your profile but not returned the favour will be unable to see your status. It’s the same for your pals as well. If they follow you back, you’ll be able to see when they were last online.

Using a feature that is enabled by default, Instagram keeps track of the last time you used the app. Other users will know when you were last active if you’ve recently logged into your Instagram account.

As an alternative, if you do not want your online status to be displayed, you can disable the Instagram activity status.

However, there are benefits to leaving it on as well. Check up on your buddies without feeling like an intruder. A humorous meme can be sent at the perfect time, and your buddy will notice it instantly or shortly thereafter.

As a result of turning it off, you may visit Instagram without anybody noticing. There is no one watching your every move when you’re using the app, which means you may respond to DMs whenever you want. You can’t see anyone else’s activity status if the functionality is turned off.

Your Instagram followers and direct contacts will be able to see when you last logged in. You may modify your activity status visible at any moment.

To turn off Instagram’s activity status, follow this step-by-step tutorial. But before you do, bear in mind that if you turn off your activity status, you won’t be able to view anyone else’s either.

Your activity status may be changed by following these simple instructions :-

Using your iOS or Android device, launch the Instagram app and log in.

Next, go to your profile and select the Menu button (three horizontal lines).

Then select Privacy > Activity Status from the drop-down menu on the new page.

Show Activity Status is enabled by default, however it must be turned off.

Follow different instructions if you are using Instagram on a PC or mobile browser :-

You may use your computer or mobile browser to go to Instagram’s website.

To access settings, click the menu button and then Settings.

When you go to Privacy & Security, uncheck the option next to Display Activity Status.

As a result, by following the instructions above, you may disable Instagram’s activity status. If you have more than one Instagram account, you will have to disable the feature on each one separately.