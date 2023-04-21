How to Convert Deezer to MP3 in 5 Efficient Ways

Deezer, one of the best music streaming services in the world, offers up to 90 million Hi-Fi music, which provides the best music experience for music lovers. However, only Premium subscribers can listen to and download Hi-Fi music tracks, and those downloaded music can only be played on the Deezer music player.

In this comprehensive guide, there are 5 efficient ways to convert Deezer to mp3 on MacOS, Windows, and Online. So, if you are Deezer’s free users who want to download the Deezer playlist and listen to them offline, you are in the right place.

Part 1. Download Music from Deezer to MP3 with HitPaw Music Converter

HitPaw Music Converter is one of the best music and video converters that can work well on both Windows and Mac. With the intuitive user interface, it can be so simple to convert Deezer to MP3, FLAC, WAV, and M4A without any quality loss. Moreover, you can also download music from Deezer with a Free Account. To download Deezer playlists, HitPaw Music Converter supports 120x faster conversion speed and keeps all the metadata in the ID3 tags after conversion.

How to download music from Deezer to MP3 with HitPaw Music Converter

Step 1. Open HitPaw Music Converter. You can download it from the official websites.

Step 2. Select the Deezer Music Converter in the Toolbox section.

Step 3. Find the music or playlist you want to download on Deezer. Copy the URL of the song/playlist.

Step 4. Then, paste the link to HitPaw’s Deezer Music Converter, and hit the analysis button. The program will start to parse the link.

Step 5. After analysis, you can set the output format and bitrate of the parsed songs. By hitting the ‘Convert All’ button, all songs will be downloaded to your computer.

Part 2. Download Music from Deezer to MP3 with Audacity

Audacity, a multi-track audio editor on Windows and MacOS, is free but professional. One of the powerful features is to allow digitizing recordings from other media or recording Deezer MP3 through a microphone. You can save Deezer music to MP3 with this open-source software.

Step 1. Get the software cables, then attach them to the computer. An existing pair of headphones, a stereo audio cable (3.5mm male to male), and a jack splitter are required (3.5mm male to two 3.5mm female splitter). Then, attach the cords to the computer.

Step 2. Launch Audacity and select Built-In Input for the recording input in the Preference Setting. Then, play your favorite Deezer music and click the Record button in Audacity.

Step 3. You can stop the recording when the music is over and save the audio as MP3 or WAV files.

Part 3. Download Music from Deezer to MP3 with AllToMP3

AllToMP3 is a great music converter that works perfectly on PC, MacOS, Linux, and Web, which depends on the users’ Operating System. It helps music enthusiasts download music from Deezer to MP3. Moreover, the MP3 file keeps the ID3 tags, such as the title, artist name, cover, and even the lyrics.

Step 1. You can download the right version of AllToMP3 from the official website, or you can use the online version of AllToMP3.

Step 2. Open Deezer Web Player or Deezer desktop app, and select the wanted song.

Step 3. Hit the ‘More’ button and select Share, then copy the link.

Step 4. Paste the link to AllToMP3, then you can download the song.

Part 4. Download Music from Deezer to MP3 with Deezer Downloader

Deezer Downloader is also an online music downloader. As its name indicated, it is designed for Deezer MP3 download. In addition, it is free to use and needs no software installation.

Step 1. After opening the Deezer Downloader website, turn on the Deezer music player.

Step 2. Find the music you are willing to save and copy the URL of the song from Deezer.

Step 3. Return to Deezer Downloader, and then paste the link.

Step 4. By clicking the download, you will get the song.

Part 5. Download Music from Deezer to MP3 with Soundloaders

Soundloaders is another online tool to download songs from Deezer and can be used on PC/MacOS and Mobile browsers. Like other Online Deezer music converters, it is free and 100% secured to convert Deezer Music to MP3 as well. However, it may fail to download the Deezer songs due to a bad internet connection, which may cause affect users.

Step 1. Firstly, find the targeted Deezer music or playlist, click the three-dot button, and hit share.

Step 2. Then, you can copy the URL of the music or playlist. Go to the Soundloaders website, and paste the link.

Step 3. Once you hit the Search button, Soundloaders will parse the music information according to the link. Then, you will see a Download Music button. Click it to download Deezer Music to MP3.

Conclusion:

Your favorite Deezer tracks can be played offline and moved to different players by converting Deezer to MP3. HitPaw Music Converter, as the best Deezer music converter, is the most efficient way to download Deezer to MP3 320kpbs. This desktop application allows for the lossless download of Deezer podcasts, playlists, and songs.

On your iPhone or Android, you may download and convert Deezer music to MP3 using online tools like AlltoMP3, Deezer Downloader, and Soundloaders. But keep in mind to only use the Deezer music you download for your personal use, not for profit. Enjoy the MP3 versions of your favorite Deezer songs!

