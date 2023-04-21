You can bet on sports events and play casino games in the handy, feature-rich Mostbet app India. You can install it for free from the official website for Android and iOS devices. It is available for users from countries like India, Bangladesh and many more.

Mostbet App Features

The Mostbet app features many sports events and the most popular casino games. The app is well optimized, has a user-friendly interface and is quick to navigate. The installation file size is 24 MB and the size of the app is 60 MB.

In order for the app to work correctly, your device must have a minimum OS version of Android 4.1 and iOS 3.0. As the app is not available on Google Play and App Store due to the gambling ban, you can download it from the official Mostbet website. Thanks to a special gaming licence from Curacao, the operator’s activities are legal.

All new users can get a great welcome bonus of up to 25,000 Indian rupees after registering. In addition to this, you will also get live streaming of the most interesting football, cyber sports and cricket events.

Installing Mostbet App for Android

You can download the Mostbet app from the official website. Follow the steps below:

Go to the official website; In the settings of your device, allow the installation of applications from unknown sources; Click on the Mostbet apk download button; Click on the Install button; Wait until the installation of the app to your device is complete.

Installing Mostbet App for iOS

The instructions for installing the app for iOS devices are identical to Android. Follow the instructions below:

Go to the official website; Allow the installation of apps from unknown sources; Click on Mostbet app download; Wait for the installation to complete.

How to Register in the Mostbet App

In order to become a full Mostbet India app user you need to register. Please follow the steps below:

Click the Register button; Select any payment method you find most convenient; Specify your currency; Select the bonus you would like to get; Complete the registration.

You will also need to verify before you can withdraw your first winnings. You will need to send copies of your identification documents.

Bonus in Mostbet App

All new users can get a lucrative welcome bonus of 125% up to Rs 25,000. To get it, you need to:

Create a gaming account; Top up your account with a minimum of Rs 146.

There is also a 125% bonus + 250 freespins on a deposit up to Rs 25,000 for casino game lovers. Your minimum deposit must be 2,000 Indian rupees.

Variety of Betting Types in Mostbet App

In the app, you will be able to bet on a variety of sports. Each of them contains different types of bets. The most popular ones are the following:

Player betting. You can bet on the number of points or forgone goals of a particular player as well as specify the time frame when the goal will occur;

Tournament Bets. You need to predict the final of the competition. Select your favourite team;

Betting on halves. You can bet on the exact number of goals in each half or on the final result of each half;

Total score. This type of bet involves predicting on the final score of the match;

Handicap betting. This bet is valid when one team is stronger than the other. In this case, the odds on the weaker team are very high, but the chances of winning are minimal;

Live bets. Users like this bet type because of the sheer excitement. You will also be able to watch the live broadcast;

Popular bets. You can see the most popular bets at a particular moment and make your own;

Casino Games. You can bet on a variety of live casino games.

Mostbet Casino

In addition to betting on sports, you can play your favorite casino games. You’ll get access to the most popular ones such as cards, slots, roulette, live casino and more. You can also participate in various tournaments and win great prizes. The Popular Games section brings together the best types of entertainment from reputable vendors. You will get a great gaming experience.

How to Place a Bet in the Mostbet App

In order to place a bet, you first need to register and follow the instructions below:

Choose a sport; Select a specific match or team; Indicate the type of bet and the appropriate odds, enter the amount of money you wish to wager and click on Place Bet.

You can place single or express bets on all types of results. All types of bets are also available in Live mode.

How to Make a Deposit into the Mostbet App

In order to make your first deposit, follow the steps below:

Login to your account; Open the Cashier section; Click on Deposit; Select the account ( Mostbet Sports or Mostbet Casino ), choose the amount and click Deposit; Fill in your bank details and don’t forget to enter your bonus code; Click on Continue to complete.

The funds will be instantly credited to your gaming account.

Main Advantages of Mostbet App

Millions of users choose Mostbet because of its following benefits:

The ability to bet and play casino games anytime, anywhere;

Minimum size of the app;

Low system requirements;

Adaptable to your screen size;

Variety of languages and currencies;

Generous bonuses;

Many types of bets;

Free installation for Android and iOS;

Fast registration.

Thanks to its simplicity and ease of use, many users choose the Mostbet app. Don’t miss your chance: register, download the Mostbet app and win money!

