How to Craft Eitr-Weave Armor in Valheim

The Valheim Player that has been looking for the use of the new magical system introduced in the game will be able to take the advantage of Eitr-Weave Armor set in the game.

In the process of tackling Valheim’s new Mistlands biome, the developers of the game have added a new combat system in the game that is called a magic system. This new Magic option is considered the powerful option which will be able to take the shape of so many different staff along with the weapons and the new armor sets in the game.

The beautifully crafted Eitr-Weave Armor is considered a crucial armor for players who are looking at the advantage of Valheim‘s magical system. Although the process of getting this armor set is considered a crucial part of this system of the game. The player will be required to invest a huge amount of time in gathering all the materials which will be required to create this armor.

The process of Creating the Eitr-Weave Armor Set

Eitr-Weave Armor Is having the same set of functionalities just as other sets in Valheim which all consists of three pieces of armor. The first Armor is having Eitr-Weave Hood which requires 15 Linen Thread for the user, along with the 15 Refined Eitr, and 2 Iron in the game.

After that, The Eitr-Weave Robe will be calling for approximately 20 Linen Thread, along with some other points like the 20 Refined Eitr, the 10 Feathers, and 5 Scale Hides. In the further progression and the final pieces of the game, the Eitr-Weave Trousers will be in the need of 20 Linen Thread, along with the 20 Refined Eitr, and 10 Scale Hide in the game.

With the help of these ingredients, the player will be able to venture into the plane biomes along with the Mistlands as a part of the minimum requirement of progression of the game.

The player will be able to produce the Refined Eitr from the Eitr Refinery along with the combination of Sap and Soft Tissue and the other ingredients found in the Mistlands of the game. In the further progression of the games, the Scale Hides are dropped by the Hares that live in the same biome region in the game.

Along with that iron is the product that has been smelting the iron scrap for the players who can harvest from the muddy scrap which is lying in its piles in the Swamp Biome and the Ancient Armor along with Swords in the Mistlands of the game.