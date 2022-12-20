How to set reminders in Google Messages app

Google is endeavoring to make its Messages stage a commendable contender to Apple’s iMessage. The enormous fight between green air pockets and blue air pockets has ended up being a valuable impetus in further developing the talk highlights of Google Messages. There are a lot of clever tips and deceives to test, however the subject of the present conversation is updates.

You can set message updates in Google Messages to assist you with answering significant discussions on time. Presently, there are two different ways you can do this. To start with, you can computerize the cycle so the Messages application “bumps” you to answer to an unanswered message. On the other hand, you can likewise set updates physically dependent upon the situation. We should stroll through the two cycles together.

The most effective method to SET MESSAGE Updates IN GOOGLE MESSAGES

1. Open Google Messages on your telephone.

2. Press and hold a discussion or a message.

3. Tap the morning timer molded symbol in the upper-right corner.

4. Select the date and time for your update.

This is the manual approach to setting updates in Google Messages. You can decide to set the update for an hour after the fact or pick the specific date and time yourself. It’s truly convenient assuming you’re staying away from business related discussions until available time, or comparable circumstances.

On the off chance that you can’t see this component on your telephone right now, you can definitely relax. Google is as yet carrying out the choice to clients across the world in stages. Can hardly hold on to get your hands on it? You can have a go at joining the Google Messages Beta to evaluate new elements before others.

The most effective method to SET UP Prods IN GOOGLE MESSAGES

Presently, to mess your telephone with updates yet might want to get an intermittent poke, there’s the other arrangement we discussed. This is the way you can empower brilliant pokes from Google that remind you to consequently answer to messages.

1. Open Google Messages on your telephone.

2. Tap your profile picture in the upper-right corner.

3. Select Messages settings.

4. Tap the Ideas choice.

5. Select Prods under the Ideas menu.

6. Turn on the switch to Propose message updates.

Up your Google Messages game

Gradually, Google has siphoned out a ton of extraordinary elements for the Messages stage. All exploit this phenomenal visiting stage by realizing its intricate details. We propose beginning with the main five hints and deceives for Google Messages that we’ve gathered together.

Trying to turn into a genius? In the event that you’re utilizing a Pixel 7 or any such Android telephone of top quality, you can set up Voice Message Record. There’s something else to uncover, for example, swipe motion customization, reviewing YouTube recordings in-application, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg!