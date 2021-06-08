How to create a profile on Google Chrome browser

Google Chrome provides its users with a number of features to personalise your experience on your browser. One of these is creating a profile on the Google Chrome browser.

Profiles on the Chrome browser allows you to retain your information, such as passwords, history, bookmarks, and other settings, and keep them separate. The feature can prove to be useful when you have to share your device with other users. You can also keep your work and personal browsing experience separate from each other. You are recommended to use the feature for your own usage as otherwise, others may be able to see your Chrome profile info, such as your search history.

Adding a new profile on Google Chrome

Open the Chrome browser on your device. Click on the Profile icon. This can be found in the top-right corner of your screen. Hit the Add button. If you choose to sync your Google account, Google will automatically put your account name for the profile. For your account, you can choose a photo, name, and even a colour scheme of your preference.

Switching between Chrome profiles

Open the Chrome browser on your device. Click on the Profile icon. This can be found in the top-right corner of your screen. There will be a drop-down menu, from which you have to choose the profile that you want to use.

Removing a profile from Chrome