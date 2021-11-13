How to create a WhatsApp group and send an invitation link

A new team of people working together on a project or maybe a coordinator with thousands of working people under him, handling such a huge no. of people on calls is neither suitable nor pocket-friendly. WhatsApp is now a household name, there is hardly any person who does not use this popular app. Be it a click button phone of the oldest version or the latest shining iPhone, each of them has WhatsApp.

As we were discussing, about the huge no. of people interacting, WhatsApp groups are the answer. You can not only create groups with your saved contacts but with the unknown ones as well. This all can be done with a simple share of link and all the interested or required people can join to get people from far away to just a text away.

How to create a WhatsApp group

Form a group.

In WhatsApp, select Menu (or) from the drop-down menu above your chat list.

Alternatively, select the new chat icon from the drop-down menu. Select New group from the drop-down menu. Search for or choose contacts to add to the group. Then, on the green arrow symbol, click. Fill up the blanks with a group subject. This is the group’s name, which will be displayed to all participants. The subject line could also be 25 characters long. By selecting the Emoji icon, you can add emoji to your subject. By selecting ADD GROUP ICON, you may create a new group icon. To add a picture, you may take a photo, upload a photo, or search the web. The symbol will display next to the group in your conversations list after it has been established. When you’re finished, click the green check mark symbol.

How to invite people via link to a WhatsApp group

You may ask others to join a group by sharing a link with them if you’re a group admin. At any point, the administrator can Reset link to make the old invite link invalid and establish a new one.