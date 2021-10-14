How to create/delete profile on netflix

For families or friends who share a Netflix account, profiles are a godsend. Up to five profiles can be created, each with its own viewing history and suggestions. By creating several identities, you’ll never have to worry about your children’s anime interests influencing Netflix’s recommendations.

If you are using an older device that requires an activation code, you will not be able to create or change profiles from the device. To ensure that you can watch TV from a specific profile, visit the Netflix website, select a profile, and then activate the device at Netflix.com/Activate. If you later want to change your profile, you will need to log out of your device and reactivate it from your desired profile

How to create a profile

You can add profiles on devices manufactured after 2013.

Go to the Manage Profiles page.

Select Add Profile.

Give the profile a name.

For the Netflix Kids experience, select Kids. Choose Next.

The new profile should appear in your account’s profile list.

If you cannot create or delete a profile on your device, or if you are using a mobile browser, visit Netflix.com on a computer and follow the steps above.

When you create a Netflix account, a main profile is created next to it. This profile is permanent, and you generally cannot delete or delete it. If you want to delete this account, you will need to cancel your Netflix account entirely.

According to Netflix, all account information (including your profile) will be permanently deleted if your account is canceled for more than 10 months. You can also request that Netflix remove this information sooner by sending an email to privacy@netflix.com

Any profile other than the main one on your account can be easily deleted in a web browser.

1. Login to Netflix in a browser with any profile.

2. Place the mouse pointer over your profile symbol in the upper right corner of the window and click “Manage Profiles”.

3. Click on the profile you want to delete. 4. Click “Delete Profile”.

Then confirm that you really want to do this by clicking “Delete Profile” again.

How to delete a Netflix profile on your mobile device

1. Launch the Netflix application.

2. Tap “More” in the lower right corner of the screen.

3. Touch Manage Profiles at the top of the screen.

4. Touch the profile you want to delete.

5. Tap “Delete”. You will need to confirm that you want to do this by tapping Yes.

How to delete a Netflix profile on your TV

In general, all smart TVs and streaming media players are a little different, but the process of deleting a profile from these devices is more or less the same. Here’s how to do it with a Roku player.

1. Start Netflix.

2. Navigate left with the remote control and select “Change Profiles”.

3. Navigate to the profile you want to delete, then select the pencil icon below the profile.

4. Select “Delete Profile” and confirm your selection.

If you have any other media player or smart TV, you should be able to find the option to easily delete profiles, which you can almost always find by selecting the pencil icon under the profiles. And if you just can’t find it, remember that you can always delete profiles from a web browser on your computer or smartphone.