How to create hyperlink in HTML

You can use an HTML hyperlink to navigate to another page. A tag defines an anchor. The “href” attribute indicates the location to which a user will be redirected when they click the link. Between and the closing tag is the anchor text that is displayed to the user. When you create a web page, you may want to link it to another web page or website.

For example, you are creating a blog and you want to link to an article that you think is relevant. Hyperlinks, or links, are used to connect one web page to another and to allow users to quickly switch between multiple web pages. Hyperlinks can be used to link to other pages on your own site or to pages on other websites. In this guide, we will discuss the basics of hyperlinks in HTML.

A hyperlink in HTML is a link to another website. Between an a> tag and a closing /a> tag, a hyperlink is defined. When a person clicks the link between these two tags, they are sent to the connected online site.

The a> element is used to generate hyperlinks. In an HTML file, the following is the syntax for a hyperlink:

< a href = "your_url" > This text will go to a URL. </ a >

The text in between our tags will point to the URL specified in our beginning tag. The href property is used to choose the URL’s destination. It’s possible that this is an absolute URL or absolute link.

In a browser, there are three sorts of links that might display. The following are some of them:

Links that have not been visited show in blue.

Purple links indicate that they have been visited.

Active connections are highlighted in red.

Some websites overwrite these colours, resulting in a different appearance, but they are the most common sorts of links that you may customise in HTML.

You can change how a link is opened. For example, say you want a link to open in a new tab in the user’s web browser. This will make sure the user does not lose their place on the web page they’re currently viewing.

That’s where the link targetHTML attribute comes in. By using the link target attribute, you can specify where the browser should open the resource to which you have linked.

HTML hyperlinks can also go to a specific section of a page. If you have a long web page and want to guide a user to a certain point in the content, this is a good option.

You must first establish an ID property on the element where you want the user to navigate before you can utilise bookmark anchors.