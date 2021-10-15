How to earn money from instagram reels

After TikTok was banned in India, Instagram Reels gained a lot of popularity among users. Although Instagram does not now pay you directly for your Reels, you may still make money with them. In India, here’s how you make money using Instagram Reels.

Instagram Reels started last year when you could only record up to 15 seconds of video. The platform then increased the time limit to 30 seconds, and this year to 60 seconds. Instagram reels help you create short videos and you can also use editing tools on your videos.

How do I create Instagram reels?

Step 1: Open your Instagram app and swipe right to open the camera. Now you can see the Story, Reels and Live option. Now click on the Roles option.

Step 2: You can record videos of up to 60 seconds or upload any video from your gallery.

Step 3: There are options like audio, speed, effect, etc. You can choose any music and then create the video. Or you can add the music later.

Step 4: Now, watch your video, click on the preview option and then click Next to load the roles. Now you can add captions and tag people too. If you don’t want to post the reels, you can save them.

Where can I see the Instagram reels?

To watch reel videos, you need to go to the following location on the search button. Now swipe up to see more reel videos. You can also download videos from Reels to local phone storage using a third party app.

How do I earn money with Instagram roles?

As mentioned above, Instagram is not currently paying for its reel. You can only earn if it is a paid promotion. Follow these steps to learn how to make money with Instagram Reels.

Step 1: Choose the promo songs for your reels.

Step 2: Create coils on any brand product that can be beauty products or anything the brand gives you a certain amount of money to make.

Step 3: If you are a foodie, you can choose your favorite restaurant and make a video about how you get money from the restaurant.

Step 4: As an aside, evaluating a product can also help you make money.