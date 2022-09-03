How To Create PDF On Your iPhone Or iPad

Introduction Of PDFelement For iOS

PDFs are used by a lot of working professionals for one reason, that is they are very much handy and can be sent across platforms. However, to create a PDF, you would need a good online tool. There are a lot of paid and free tools available online and choosing one among them is a difficult task.

Furthermore, creating a PDF file becomes more complex when you are doing it on a platform such as iOS on your iPhone or iPad. So if you are facing any difficulty creating a PDF file, here is a magic tool for you that can make creating PDF files a lot easier.

Wondershare PDFelement is the tool that helps you to edit pdf and translate it into other languages quickly and affordably. It is supported on windows, mac, iOS, and Android. There are various versions of PDFelement for iOS, but here we must discuss its latest version. The latest version of iOS has updated old features and added several new functions such as automatic saving, batch conversions, batch scanning, etc. You can use all these functions to create, arrange and send PDF files more efficiently.

How To Create PDFs With PDFelement iOS

PDFelement is a wonderful free pdf editor tool that allows you to create PDFs and convert them into other formats and similarly, you can use this tool to convert other files into PDF format. It also helps in the translation of pdf files into other languages. It supports more than 80+ languages in which you can translate your PDF files. It also enables you to convert image-based files or scanned documents.

Moreover, to create PDFs with PDFelement iOS, you can follow the given ways:

1. Scanning To PDF

To convert a file to a PDF, you can scan your PDF documents using your camera. PDFelement can multi-scan your PDFs, and when you’re done scanning, you can also crop the image and add appropriate filters to get a cleaner PDF document.

2.Convert To PDF

If you have some documents in other formats, such as word, PPT, JPG, etc. and want to convert them to PDF documents, you can move on to convert it into PDF format. To do so, you should select the format in which you want to convert your file and choose the appropriate size of the pages. Then, click on the convert button. This way, you will easily convert your file into PDF format.

However, this Pdf editor app supports different formats to be converted into PDF such as word, excel, ppt, jpg, PNG, etc. A total of 11 formats are supported in this tool which you can choose while selecting the file to convert into PDF.

3.Create Blank PDF File

In addition to the above two ways to create PDF, you can also create blank PDF files directly in PDFelement for iOS. To get an idea of how a PDF file will look, create a blank PDF file where you can learn about the outline and template you will get after converting the file to PDF.

Other Features Of PDFelement For iOS

The features and pros of the PDFelement for iOS do not stop here, it has a lot more features and functions that have been updated in its latest version. Along with the advancement of old features, new features have been added to the tool for providing easier and more affordable service to users. Furthermore, here are some other features that are offered by PDFelement for iOS users:

It allows the users to sync their created PDFs with cloud services such as OneDrive and Dropbox.

This tool also enables you to crop PDF files in any format you want. You can also add filters to the pages of the PDF to make it clear and present.

Using this tool, you can organize the pages in PDF in a very easy way. Even after adding all the pages, you can shift the pages as per your requirement.

It offers a simplified interface and two new navigation buttons have been updated.

Supports dark mode, custom watermarks, and batch operation.

Verdict

PDFelement is an excellent app that can be run on all types of operating systems such as Windows, iOS, Mac, and Android. It can be used to convert any document into PDF by just scanning them. Moreover, you can use it to convert files from eleven different formats into PDFs which is a really convenient option.

This tool becomes handier when it allows you to sync different PDF files over cloud storage which allows you to access it from different devices. You can also use it to crop PDFs which comes in handy when you are trying to take some information out of a PDF file and make a different PDF. You can also use this tool to organize different pages of PDFs before you make the final touch. So given the specifications and special features, this is the tool that you can rely on to create amazing PDF files.