Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to use Qualcomm S5 Audio chipset

Audio product manufacturing giant, Bose is reportedly working towards the launching of its upcoming new refreshed lineup of audio products which also includes its new lineup of TWS earbuds which will be a new addition to the entire popular TWS QuietComfort Earbuds range.

Although, there is no such confirmation revealed from Bose yet thanks to all the leaks and rumors floating around which gives us a first glimpse of the upcoming Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II.

As the earbuds emerged online, Bose officially confirmed its plan to schedule a launch event for its upcoming audio earbuds. However, as good news Bose has already started sending the launch invites to selected enthusiasts around the world.

With this launch event, we speculate that Bose will be launching the refreshed new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. To know more about the upcoming earbuds by Bose, do checkout our complete post:

Bose planning to launch QuietComfort Earbuds II

As we mentioned above, Bose has already started sending the launch invites for its upcoming new earbuds which will be called QuietComfort Earbuds II. However, Bose is yet to confirm whether they will launch these earbuds on that day or not.

If we go with the latest news reports, it’s been speculated that for the upcoming IFA Trade show which is being scheduled in Berlin, we will see chipset maker Qualcomm’s CEO Cristiano Amon giving us the first glimpse and also refreshing their audio product chipset lineup with Qualcomm’s personalized S5 Audio chipset.

Alongside, it’s been also speculated that we will get to see Qualcomm’s CEO finally announcing and confirming their partnership with the audio manufacturer, Bose.

However, we have reports claiming that Cristiano will be announcing that future coming audio devices will be powered with all these devices. Also, Bose’s upcoming TWS earbuds will be the first-ever TWS that will be featuring this new Qualcomm S5 Audio chipset onboard.

Although, this makes a lot more sense for Bose as they being an audio brand have always strived towards providing the next generation TWS earbuds with the latest new specification and features onboard.

With these new earbuds, we will get to see these new earbuds coming with a smaller size factor and will also be able to provide a better audio output with lesser charge consumption. Talking more about this chipset, the newly launched S5 Audio SoC is a quad-core processor which also features a duo-core 32-bit processor application subsystem and also a dual-core DSP Audio subsystem that is also programmable.

There are the latest connectivity features like Bluetooth version 5.3 which supports radio with Bluetooth LE audio too. Also, we will get to see Google Fast Pair support and also Qualcomm’s Adaptive ANC to enhance the noise canceling feature for the users.