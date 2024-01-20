A well-liked and entertaining approach to convey feelings and sentiments in chats is through WhatsApp stickers. Making your own customised stickers will let you express your creativity to loved ones and give your conversations a special touch. We’ll walk you through the process of making your own custom WhatsApp stickers in this tutorial.

iOS users can now easily create, edit, and share stickers within WhatsApp without ever leaving the app thanks to its new Sticker feature. Within the WhatsApp app, users may make stickers from their own photographs or customise pre-existing ones.

WhatsApp’s invention removes the need for laborious dragging and dropping from the image gallery or depending on unofficial third-party apps, in contrast to existing techniques for making stickers. The main advantage of this new addition is its strong security, which is supported by WhatsApp’s well-known end-to-end encryption.

The procedure is streamlined by the auto-crop feature, and text and graphic customisation is made easier with a set of editing tools. A sticker is easily placed in the sticker tray and is immediately available for sharing when it has been created and despatched. The rollout of the feature for customers using iOS 17 or higher has begun.

Recognise WhatsApp Sticker Criteria

It’s important to be aware of WhatsApp’s criteria before creating stickers. Stickers need to have a transparent backdrop and be in the WebP format. A minimum of three and a maximum of thirty stickers may be found in each sticker pack.

Make Sticker Images

Select the pictures you wish to use as stickers. These might be pictures, drawings, or whatever intriguing graphic you come across. Make sure the background of the photos is transparent, or use an image editing programme like Photoshop or GIMP to get rid of it.

Resize and Format

It’s important to adjust your photographs to the 512×512 pixel specifications for WhatsApp stickers. To fit WhatsApp’s requirements for image format and size, use an image editor.

Convert to WebP Format

WebP stickers can be added to WhatsApp. Use online image conversion tools or graphic design software to convert your photos to WebP. In order to guarantee interoperability with the messaging platform, this step is essential.

Make a Sticker Pack

First, you must make a sticker pack in order to arrange your stickers. Both WhatsApp and third-party apps that are available in app stores can be used for this. To submit your WebP photos and name your sticker pack, follow the on-screen instructions. Once the sticker pack has been generated, proceed to add stickers to it. Make it simple for users to recognise and utilise each sticker in chats by giving them appropriate emojis or text descriptions.

Test Your Stickers

It’s a good idea to test your stickers within your WhatsApp chat before sharing them with others. Make sure they have transparent backgrounds, display properly, and successfully deliver the desired messages.

Publish Your Sticker Pack

To publish your sticker pack on WhatsApp, according to the directions provided by the third-party app you used. Save and publish the pack if you made it directly in WhatsApp. Accepting WhatsApp’s terms and conditions may be required at this step.

Share Your Stickers

Send your sticker pack to friends and family as soon as it’s available. By pressing on the sticker pack link, they may quickly add the stickers to their own collections.

Update and Extend

Occasionally add new stickers to your sticker pack to keep it current. Update the pack based on user comments to improve its attractiveness. To accommodate a range of interests, you can also make more packs on distinct subjects.

In conclusion, adding a personal touch to your discussions using WhatsApp stickers is a fun and creative process. These instructions will let you transform your favourite photos into emotive stickers that liven up your chats. Now go ahead and let your imagination go wild, start making, and show off your own stickers to the world!