How to meet requirements to play Rockstar GTA: The Trilogy

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is scheduled to release in November, according to Rockstar Games, and the popular game developer has now disclosed the game’s minimal system requirements. Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas, the remastered versions of three of its most renowned earlier games, are slated to release next month, and we now have a good idea of what PC customers will need to enjoy them.

GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available digitally on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch via the Rockstar Games launcher, according to Rockstar. Those with the Xbox Games Pass, on the other hand, will be able to get a single copy of GTA San Andreas on November 11, when the digital copies are available. On December 7, PlayStation Now players will be able to play Grand Theft Auto III. This is when physical copies of these games are slated to hit store shelves, while mobile versions are expected to arrive in 2022.

A remastered edition of the game wouldn’t be complete without enhancements, and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition includes DLSS support for enhanced visuals on PC. Meanwhile, controls have been enhanced, and Rockstar has updated these earlier games to include features such as lock-on aiming, targeting, and additional radio station controls, as well as new weaponry. Those who have played GTA V will feel right at home, while those who play on the Nintendo Switch will benefit from touchscreen capabilities and gyroscope aiming.

To play Rockstar’s GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on your PC, you’ll need an Intel Core i5-6600K or AM FX-6300 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a massive 45GB of hard drive space. A graphics card is also required, preferably an Nvidia GeForce GTX 760 with 2GB of RAM or an AMD Radeon R9 280 with 3GB of memory. However, an Intel i7-2700L or AMD Ryzen5 2600 chipset, 16GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 with 4GB memory, or an AMD Radeon RX 570 with 4GB memory are required to run the game.