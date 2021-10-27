How to customize iPhone home screen

To complete the visual transformation, you should definitely alter your iPhone’s home screen as well. Don’t know where to start? More information is available on Apple’s support page, but here’s the short version: On your iPhone, go to Settings, then to Wallpaper, then to Choose New Wallpaper. It’s that simple.



Those who want to take it a step further could alter their lock screen to something more in line with the theme. Use a video background if you really want to go all out (or “Live Photo”, as Apple calls them). These wallpapers resemble GIFs and move when you touch down on the screen. Isn’t it cool?

The first step is to pick a video clip that you enjoy and save it to your camera roll. You can utilise a TikTok you saved or anything you recorded. (For example, we adapted this TikTok video into a video wallpaper for our lock screen for Halloween.) Make sure your video isn’t too long. You don’t need a video-editing programme to trim or alter the movie before making it your wallpaper; simply click the Edit button on the video in your collection.

Your video clip must now be turned into a video wallpaper (or what Apple calls a “Live Photo” for this situation ). It’s effectively a GIF, which is why we recommended using a short video. There are a few methods to turn a video into a video wallpaper, Live Photo, or GIF, but the simplest is to utilise a free programme like Giphy.

We’ll show you how to utilise Giphy for the purposes of this guide:

Open Giphy and select Create + from the menu.

Choose GIF from the drop-down menu, then select a video from your camera roll.

You’ll be given the chance to cut a video once you’ve received it.

Once you’ve finished trimming it, press continue.

Other editing features, including as crop, text, and stickers, are available on Giphy.

When you’re finished, press the arrow button.

Select Upload to Giphy from the drop-down menu.

You have the option of making the visibility public or private.

When the GIF has finished uploading, go to your profile in the app and look under Uploads.

To open the GIF, tap it, then go to the menu choices (three-dot icon).

Select “Convert to Live Photo” from the menu selections.

Now you may put your “Live Photo” (or video wallpaper) as your wallpaper.

Follow these instructions to add a video background to your lock screen: