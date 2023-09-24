How To Defeat Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P

In the gripping world of Lies of P, players encounter formidable challenges at every turn. One such challenge lies in defeating the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood, an essential task that unlocks the path to progress within the game. This nefarious group of four brothers has taken control of the Malum District, imposing their dominance and extorting the residents. In this guide, we’ll walk you through effective strategies to take down the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood and conquer Lies of P.

Before we dive into the strategies, it’s crucial to understand the significance of defeating the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood. This menacing boss resides at the end of the Malum District, marking the culmination of the fifth chapter in Lies of P. To advance to the next chapter, players must overcome this formidable adversary. While the Fox and the Black Cat offer their initial assistance, they do not lend a hand in the ultimate boss battle.

Strategies to Beat the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood

Divide and Conquer: When you enter the boss arena in Lies of P, you’ll find all four brothers waiting for you. However, three of them promptly leap to the upper platform, leaving the Eldest brother alone. As you chip away at the Eldest’s health, his siblings will intermittently descend to join the battle. To manage the fight effectively, consider summoning the Specter to aid you and concentrate your efforts on the Eldest. If one of the siblings becomes overwhelming, briefly engage them before refocusing on the main target. Weapon Infusion: Enhance your weapon’s damage output by coating it with Fire, Acid, or Lightning in Lies of P. This temporary boost can significantly improve your chances. Certain Legion Arms, like the Flamberge, deal substantial Fire damage. During combat, take the time to familiarize yourself with the Eldest of the Black Rabbit’s attack patterns, enabling you to dodge effectively and unleash devastating combos.

Understanding the Eldest’s Moves

To gain the upper hand in this challenging battle, it’s essential to recognize and respond to the Eldest’s signature moves:

Diagonal Swings : The Eldest will stomp his foot and swing his cleaver diagonally, potentially following it with a 360-degree turn. Be cautious, as this move can become a multi-hit combo. To evade, step back instead of rolling sideways.

Tornado Attack : The boss will hold his cleaver straight and spin around, resembling a tornado. A simple sideways dodge will help you avoid this deadly maneuver.

Overhead Smash : With both hands gripping his cleaver, the Eldest raises it overhead and smashes it onto the ground in a powerful blow. He may follow this with additional overhead smashes, concluding with a Fury attack. Should he raise his leg sideways, an extended Fury attack may follow. Safeguard yourself by retreating, rolling to the side, or executing successive Perfect Guards.

Jump Attack : The Eldest leaps into the air and delivers a devastating strike that inflicts massive damage. This move is relatively slow, giving you ample time to observe and dodge.

: The Eldest leaps into the air and delivers a devastating strike that inflicts massive damage. This move is relatively slow, giving you ample time to observe and dodge. Charge Attack: When you find yourself at a distance from the boss, be prepared for a forward charge followed by a heavy attack. If you’re feeling confident, attempt to block it with a well-timed Perfect Guard.

Prioritizing Targets

As mentioned earlier, the Black Rabbit siblings will eventually descend to support their brother. While it may be tempting to focus on them, it’s advisable not to invest too much effort in their defeat. Alternatively, attempt to maneuver behind them to execute a Fatal attack, granting you precious seconds before they rejoin the fray.

Conclusion

Defeating the Eldest of the Black Rabbit Brotherhood in Lies of P is a challenging but essential feat that unlocks the path to progress in the game. By following these straightforward strategies and mastering the boss’s attack patterns, you’ll be well-equipped to conquer this formidable adversary and continue your journey through Lies of P. Remember, victory in Lies of P is achieved through strategy, practice, and persistence. So, arm yourself, sharpen your skills, and prepare to face the Green Monster of the Swamp with unwavering determination!