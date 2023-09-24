X gets ‘Formerly Twitter’ tagline on App Store as rankings fall

Elon Musk’s social media site, formerly known as Twitter, underwent a significant rebranding in July and became known as ‘X.’ This was an unexpected development. The company’s attempt to abandon its old identity and transition to a new social networking era was greeted with a mix of anticipation and cynicism. However, this risky rebranding choice has had unintended implications that have affected the platform’s acceptance among users and general success.

Credits: Indian Express

From “Blazing Your Glory” to “Formerly Twitter”

The slogan of the platform in the App Store was one of the first obvious modifications following Twitter’s metamorphosis into ‘X’. Its fascinating tagline at first, “Blazing your glory,” did little to make the platform’s new identity clear. But in an effort to get back to its roots, “X” has since replaced it with the far shorter and more straightforward tagline, “Formerly Twitter.” This change in message represents an effort to bring users’ attention to the platform’s colorful heritage and promising future.

Challenges and Confusion

Users who had become accustomed to the former name and recognizable blue bird logo were confused and angry when Twitter changed its name to ‘X’. Aside from causing abrupt changes, these issues also resulted in broken links and domain errors. Users had a difficult time adjusting to the new identity, demonstrating that Twitter’s rebranding was not as seamless as hoped.

Impact on Popularity and Downloads

The impact of Twitter’s rebranding was most noticeable in terms of user engagement and App Store downloads. Twitter was a major role in the social media industry before the transition. The platform dropped more than 30 spots in the “Top Downloaded” category on the App Store as a result of the rebranding, though, significantly hurting its reputation. Its current position behind tenacious rivals like TikTok and WhatsApp suggests a decline in its user base and market share.

The Persistence of User Perception

Despite the rebranding initiatives, a sizable portion of users still refer to the platform as “Twitter” and do searches in that manner. This consistent user view shows that the platform’s core user base has not fully embraced the name change. Despite a significant rebranding initiative, users’ emotional attachment to the Twitter brand seems to be persisting.

Companies Involved

Elon Musk’s ambitious move to rebrand Twitter into ‘X’ not only impacted the social media landscape but also involved multiple stakeholders. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has a significant influence on ‘X’ as its owner and driving force behind the rebranding decision. Additionally, the App Store, operated by Apple Inc., played a pivotal role in reflecting the platform’s evolving identity to users.

Possible Impact on Elon Musk’s Platform

The rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’ was undertaken with the aim of transforming the platform into something entirely new and distancing it from its past. However, the unexpected challenges and negative consequences have raised questions about the move’s long-term impact on Elon Musk’s platform.