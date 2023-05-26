How To Defeat Frox in The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Frox is an unfamiliar creature in the renowned Legend of Zelda series, making its first appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s dim and murky underground realm. The atmosphere is shrouded in gloom, and the sight of these massive frog-like monsters may initially appear daunting. However, with the right knowledge and preparation, they can be swiftly defeated.

Fortunately, battling the Frox shares similarities with the strategies used against the Battle Talus and Stone Talus enemies. If you’re already familiar with taking on these formidable adversaries, you’re off to a good start. Additionally, the Frox has less health than its counterparts, which is advantageous to know.

The primary challenge lies in locating the Frox since it inhabits the Depths below Hyrule, requiring a journey deeper underground than what is necessary for encounters with the Talus enemies.

To find the Frox in Tears of the Kingdom, venture north from the Great Abandoned Mine, which is located almost directly beneath the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower. You can reach the area by traveling from the Nihcayam Lightroot to the south or the Nogukoyk Lightroot to the north. Due to their substantial size, the Frox are hard to miss once you reach their vicinity.

To successfully defeat the Frox in Tears of the Kingdom, adequate preparation is key. At the very least, ensure you have a supply of arrows and a hammer. While not essential, bringing bomb flowers can make your task easier.

Defeating the Frox can be divided into two phases: stunning the creature and then delivering powerful blows.

During the first phase, adopt a defensive strategy. The Frox employs two main attacks: a body slam and a move akin to “the Kirby.” To avoid the body slam, simply move out of its trajectory. When confronted with “the Kirby,” where the Frox attempts to suck you in, your chances of escaping are slim. Instead, face the creature and launch a bomb arrow directly into its mouth. You’ll be rewarded with a satisfying glug as the bomb detonates within the Frox.

The second method to stun the Frox is similar to dealing with the Hinox. Adhere to the golden rule of video games: If you spot a large yellow eye, aim and shoot. Hitting the eye will cause the Frox to collapse onto the ground.

Regardless of the method you choose to stun the Frox, the subsequent steps remain the same. Ascend its arm and search for the prominent black stone formations on its back. Remember the mentioned hammer? Now is the time to use it to extract Zoanite from these chunks.

Continuously strike the rocks until they shatter, as this is the most efficient way to inflict significant damage. With a sturdy hammer, such as the Stone Talus Hammer, you can typically destroy two chunks before the Frox dislodges you, necessitating another stun.

Breaking all of the rocks is not strictly necessary if you successfully hit the Frox in the eye multiple times. However, with just two stuns, you should be able to eliminate all the rock formations.

Regarding the spoils obtained from the Frox, unlike the Flux Construct or the Stone Talus, the Frox drops items that can be directly collected, without requiring fusion with a weapon. However, due to the nature of the battle, you may find that the dropped items are more scattered than usual.

The primary item drop is Zoanite, a vital component that can be refined into crystallized charges, which, in turn, can be traded for an additional energy cell to power your Zonai devices.

Additionally, there is a chance to acquire a piece of large Zoanite or, if particularly fortunate, a large crystallized charge from the Frox.

Lastly, the Frox also yields body parts such as Frox fangs, Frox fingernails, and Frox guts. The Frox fingernail increases the Fuse attack power by +10, while the Frox fang provides an impressive +14 boost. Both can be used in the creation of elixirs. The Frox guts, though offering only a modest +1 power enhancement, can also be used for the same purpose.

By following these strategies and utilizing the information provided, you will be well-equipped to defeat the formidable Frox in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Remember to approach the battle prepared, and may victory be yours in the underground depths of Hyrule.

