How To Mod Fallout New Vegas

Are you a new player to Fallout New Vegas and interested in trying out mods? Look no further! In this article, we will provide you with a selection of essential Fallout New Vegas mods that every player should consider incorporating into their game.

What are Fallout New Vegas Mods? In case you are not familiar with the term, mods are modifications made to a game that alter its gameplay or appearance. These mods can introduce new features, enhance existing ones, or simply change the game’s visual aesthetics. Fallout New Vegas is not the only game with mods; other popular titles like Skyrim, The Witcher 3, and Grand Theft Auto V also have thriving modding communities.

Installing Fallout New Vegas Mods If you are ready to dive into the world of modding, let’s discuss how to install mods for Fallout New Vegas on your computer. The process can be complex, particularly for beginners, but we will guide you through it.

Most mods can be found on Nexus Mods, a website dedicated to hosting mods for various games. Nexus Mods is widely used and trusted by millions of players worldwide, so there is no need to worry about its safety.

To download Fallout New Vegas mods from Nexus Mods, follow these steps:

Visit the Nexus Mods website and navigate to the Fallout New Vegas section. Choose the mod you want to download, which will take you to its respective page. On the right side of the page, you will find a “Download” section with buttons for “Vortex” and “Manual” installation methods.

Installing with Vortex:

If you have Vortex, simply click on the Vortex button, and you will be redirected to the Vortex interface. You will see options for “Slow Download” and “Fast Download.” Click on the Slow Download button to initiate the download through Vortex. After the mod has finished downloading, a notification to install the mod will appear. Click on the install button to complete the process.

Installing Manually:

If you prefer to install mods manually, after downloading, the mod will appear as a compressed zip folder in your downloads. Open the zip folder and examine its contents, particularly the readme file. The readme file will provide instructions on how to install and use the mod.

Essential Programs for Modding:

Modding Fallout New Vegas can become complex, especially if you are managing mods manually. While some mods require manual installation, using a mod manager can simplify the process. Here are some essential programs that can make modding easier:

Vortex Mod Manager: Vortex is an all-in-one mod manager that can handle Fallout New Vegas mods, as well as mods for games like Monster Hunter World and Skyrim. It allows you to download mods with a single click, keeps track of your downloaded mods, and lets you enable or disable specific mods. Vortex also helps identify mod conflicts and provides instructions on resolving them. Additionally, Vortex doubles as a game launcher, allowing you to launch Fallout New Vegas with activated mods.

Fallout Mod Manager (FOMM): FOMM is another mod manager specifically tailored for Fallout 3 and New Vegas. It simplifies the process of managing mods by providing an intuitive interface. While FOMM may not handle mods from other games, it is widely regarded as an excellent choice for managing Fallout mods. It offers straightforward setup and ease of use, as it was specifically designed with Fallout mods in mind.

Some Essential Mods:

Now that you have a better understanding of modding and the necessary tools, let’s explore some essential Fallout New Vegas mods. These mods are considered foundational and are often required for other mods to function correctly. They primarily focus on game stability and preventing crashes, ultimately improving your overall gameplay experience.

Fallout New Vegas 4 GB Patch: Originally, Fallout New Vegas was designed to use a maximum of 2 GB of virtual memory (VRAM) due to the limitations of computers when it was released. The 4 GB patch increases the game’s VRAM usage to 4 GB, providing more memory for mods and enabling larger, more ambitious mod projects. Mod Configuration Menu: Although not essential for playing with mods, the Mod Configuration Menu (MCM) is a useful tool that consolidates the settings for various mods into a single in-game menu. This menu simplifies the process of adjusting mod settings, saving you the trouble of manually editing configuration files or restarting the game. While not all mods are compatible with MCM, it can significantly streamline the mod management experience. New Vegas Script Extender (NVSE): The New Vegas Script Extender (NVSE) is a crucial mod that extends the capabilities of Fallout New Vegas, enabling the use of numerous other mods. Many popular mods require NVSE to function correctly. If you attempt to run a modded version of Fallout New Vegas without NVSE, you are likely to encounter crashes and compatibility issues. It is strongly recommended to install NVSE before delving into modding.

