How to defeat giovanni in Pokémon go

Pokemon Go’s famous Team Rocket pioneer, Giovanni, has gotten back with Shadow Lugia in December 2021. With the right arrangement of counters, you’ll have the option to beat him and his Shadow Pokemon in the blink of an eye.

Group Rocket’s Giovanni is an intense contest in Pokemon Go, and realizing the right counters is imperative. During the Festival of Lights occasion in November 2021, Giovanni made his epic re-visitation of the game with another list of incredible adversaries.

After doing combating the Kanto locale’s Legendary bird threesome in mid-2021, Giovanni presently has Shadow Lugia in his setup. We will separate all that we are familiar with his program, shortcomings, and the best counters to take you to triumph.

Giovanni Pokemon Go counters

Making his re-visitation of Pokemon Go in November after a drawn-out nonappearance from the game, Trainers can go head to head against Giovanni with the Legendary Shadow Lugia, close by Persian and three other possible warriors.

Here is Giovanni’s present arrangement for December 2021 in Pokemon Go:

1: Persian

2: Kingler/Nidoking/Rhyperior

3: Shadow Lugia

Instructions to beat Giovanni in Pokemon Go

To have a potential for success at overcoming the disgusting Giovanni in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to know the best arrangement of counters to focus on his program’s shortcomings and convey that last assault with certainty.

Toward the beginning of each fight, Giovanni will consistently toss out his unique Pokemon, Persian. The second Pokemon he picks is indiscriminately from a pool of three. At last, you’ll face Shadow Lugia.

Persian counters

As a Normal-type Pokemon, Persian is feeble against Fighting-types and impervious to Ghost-types, making it significantly simpler to know precisely which Pokemon to use.

As a mono Water-type Pokemon, Kingler is powerless against Electric and Grass-type moves and impervious to Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type assaults.

Nidoking counters

Nidoking is a Poison/Ground-type Pokemon, making it powerless against Ground, Ice, Psychic, and Water-type moves however extremely impervious to Bug and Electric-types assaults.

Rhyperior counters

Rhyperior is a Ground/Rock-type Pokemon, so it’s incredibly frail against Grass and Water-type moves, and furthermore powerless against Fighting, Ground, Ice, and Steel-type assaults.

Shadow Lugia counters

Giovanni’s Shadow Lugia is a Psychic/Flying-type, which implies it’s powerless against Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, Rock-type moves and extremely impervious to Fighting and Ground.

Contrasted with Rocket Grunts and Leaders, Giovanni sneaks up suddenly. His arrangement of Shadow ‘mon will exhaust your wellbeing rapidly in the event that you don’t have the right counters. Try not to freeze, however, as you can rematch the manager promptly, and make changes to your program on a case by case basis to beat him.

Best group to overcome Giovanni in Pokemon Go

NianticKyogre is an extraordinary expansion to your Giovanni-beating group.

Probably the best group you can use to overcome Giovanni is Tyranitar, Kyogre, and Magnezone. Tyranitar will assist you with bringing down Persian easily, and can likewise be saved as a reinforcement for fighting Lugia.

Following up, Kyogre is extremely compelling at bringing down two of Giovanni’s potential second Pokemon, Nidoking and Rhyperior. Balance your group with Magnezone, which is an extraordinary counter for both Kingler and Lugia.

Instructions to track down Giovanni in Pokemon Go

Before you can endeavour to find Giovanni, you’ll initially have to finish a few stages:

Rout Team Rocket Grunts at PokeStops to acquire six Mysterious Components and get a Team Rocket Radar.

Prepare the Radar, and bring down the three other Team GO Rocket Leaders, Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra (you’ll view as these at PokeStops or drifting over the ground in sight-seeing balloons.

Ensure that you complete Special Research undertakings like bringing down different pioneers, overcoming Grunts, and other Team Rocket errands until you get a Super Rocker Radar.

Prepare it, and you’ll need to look at changed PokeStops to preclude any potential imitation Giovannis until you experience the genuine one.



Step by step instructions to beat Team Leaders in Pokemon Go

In the event that you’re hoping to take in the other Team Go Rocket Leaders, look at our manual for bringing down Arlo, rout Cliff, lastly, our manual for beat Sierra.

Along these lines, the writing is on the wall, all that you want to be familiar with the best counters to beat Giovanni and Shadow Lugia in Pokemon Go for December 2021.