How To Defeat Osmund Saddler in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake, players take on the role of Leon, who must rescue Ashley Graham from the grasp of Osmund Saddler, the leader of the religious group Los Illuminados. Saddler, once a bio-weapons research chief, has sent infected individuals to stop Leon from completing his mission. After a long journey, players finally face off against Saddler in the final boss fight.

Saddler’s true form is that of a slimy arachnid-like monster, which may seem intimidating, but his weak points are easily identifiable. Players can inflict heavy damage on the boss by shooting at his six eyes. Additionally, if Saddler becomes stunned, players can get close and have Leon stab him in the main eyeball for heavy damage. Keeping a distance from Saddler is crucial to avoid being hit by his attacks. Players should use weapons like the Red9 handgun or Striker shotgun, and for those who struggle with timing, an SMG like the LE 5 will be helpful. Explosive barrels placed around the arena can also be used to stagger Saddler, and grenades and mines can keep the pressure up. While smaller enemies may join the fight, the focus should be on taking down Saddler alone.

In the second phase of the boss fight, Saddler’s once punchable face is reduced to a giant glowing orb, and he becomes a huge hulking mess of slimy tendrils and innards. Players should use their most powerful weapons like the Killer7 Magnum, Stingray Rifle, or shotguns to deal as much damage to the orb as possible. When Saddler attempts to attack, players should watch for the Evade prompt to avoid taking damage. If Saddler raises his tentacles high, players should run to the opposite end of the arena to avoid being hit. Ada will appear and throw a rocket launcher to Leon, which players can use to fire at the orb and end the fight.

For players who find the boss fight challenging, there is a hack that can make it much easier. Before entering the arena, players can purchase a rocket launcher from the Merchant or grab one from storage. Using the rocket launcher to fire at Saddler’s main eye immediately ends the first phase of the fight. For those who have the Infinite Rocket Launcher, the fight will be much smoother.

In conclusion, defeating Osmund Saddler in the Resident Evil 4 remake requires strategy and focus. Players should aim for Saddler’s six eyes in the first phase of the fight and keep a distance while using weapons like the Red9 handgun or Striker shotgun. Explosive barrels and grenades can also be used to stagger the boss and deal heavy damage. In the second phase, players should use their most powerful weapons and watch for the Evade prompt to avoid taking damage. By following these tips and utilizing the rocket launcher hack if needed, players can bring down Saddler and rescue Ashley Graham to complete the mission.