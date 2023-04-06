How To Defeat Ramón in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 Remake is a thrilling game, with lots of twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat. One of the most challenging parts of the game is defeating Ramón Salazar, a cultist who plays a key role in kidnapping the US president’s daughter. Salazar has fused himself with a parasite queen and a monstrous bodyguard, making him a formidable enemy.

Fortunately, there is a way to defeat Salazar that is both easy and hilarious. All you need to do is come armed with golden eggs, which are typically used to restore the player’s health. While they can also be used to temporarily stun certain parasite enemies, they were not intended to be weapons of mass destruction. Unless, of course, you’re trying to defeat Salazar.

If you throw at least one golden egg at Salazar, it will take out most of his health. This may seem like a strange weakness for an enemy to have, but it turns out that the egg debuff comes from Salazar himself. In fact, if you undertake the merchant quest “The Disgrace of the Salazar Family,” you can get a hint as to why this weakness exists.

You can kill Salazar using a golden egg in Resident Evil 4 remake 💀 One egg does 70% damage so even one is enough pic.twitter.com/TZvy9CbTRC — LARXA🔜😈🦊VTuber (@TheLarxa) March 30, 2023

The quest asks you to deface a portrait of Salazar, but the painting is completely impervious to conventional weapons such as knives and guns. The only way to complete the quest is to wait for one of the nearby chickens to lay an egg, and then throw the egg at the portrait. This suggests that Salazar is somehow connected to chickens and eggs, and that he has unwittingly debuffed his own chimaera by giving it this weakness.

It’s worth noting that this trick wasn’t available in the original version of Resident Evil 4, as merchant quests are a new feature in the remake. So if you want to play a nasty prank on Salazar, keep an eye out for those golden eggs.

Of course, there are other methods for defeating Salazar if you prefer a more traditional approach. The RE Wikia recommends exposing his weak spot with a submachine gun, and then using a rocket launcher to finish him off. But where’s the fun in that?

It’s worth mentioning that Salazar isn’t the only boss in Resident Evil 4 that can be defeated with eggs. In fact, eggs are a surprisingly effective weapon against a number of parasite enemies in the game. While they may not be as powerful as a rocket launcher, they’re certainly more amusing.

In conclusion, if you’re struggling to defeat Ramón Salazar in Resident Evil 4 Remake, consider using golden eggs to take him down. Not only is it an easy way to win the fight, but it’s also a hilarious way to humiliate one of the game’s most formidable enemies. Whether you’re a seasoned RE player or a newcomer to the franchise, this trick is sure to bring a smile to your face.