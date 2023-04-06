Crab Champions is a game that lets you take on the role of a crab scurrying around and living life to the fullest, with many players trying to acquire different weapons. If you’re one of these players, you’ll need to know how to unlock weapons in Crab Champions. In order to do so, you will first need to visit the main base, or hub island, in the game.

Once you’re there, locate the totem that has a glowing blue skull on it. Interacting with this totem will allow you to spend four keys in exchange for a new weapon. To acquire these keys, you will have to defeat bosses or other elite enemies that you come across during gameplay. After defeating these enemies, you can obtain the keys from the loot chest.

Upon spending your keys, you will receive a random new weapon that you can use in your next run. There are many types of weapons that you can acquire, including launchers, snipers, and many more. It is important to keep track of which weapons you have already tried so that you can continue experimenting with new ones.

Currently, it is unknown if there will be any other ways to obtain keys in Crab Champions, as the game is still in early access. For the time being, defeating bosses and elite enemies remains the primary way to acquire keys. However, this may prove to be a bit challenging for some players, especially if you are new to the game. With practice and familiarity with the controls, you will be able to defeat these bosses and elite enemies quickly and efficiently.

It will take quite a few runs to unlock all of the available weapons in Crab Champions. However, the time and effort invested will be worth it, as the game is a lot of fun and provides a joyful experience as you spend your day as a crab in a vibrant world.

In conclusion, if you’re looking to unlock weapons in Crab Champions, you’ll need to visit the main base, or hub island, and interact with the totem that has a blue glowing skull on it. Spend four keys to obtain a new random weapon, which you can use in your next run. Remember that defeating bosses and elite enemies is the main way to acquire keys in the game, and it may take some time to unlock all of the available weapons. With patience and practice, you’ll be able to master the game and enjoy your time as a crab in this delightful world.