How To Defeat Rancor in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is an action-adventure game that offers players challenging battles to test their skills. One of the toughest battles is against the Legendary Beast Rancor. This article will provide you with some tips to help you defeat this powerful creature.

Before you face Rancor, you must first learn the basics of combat in the game. The early hours of the game teach you how to become an efficient Jedi, such as understanding the basics of the force, changing stances, and knowing when to unleash special powers. Once you reach Koboh, you’ll be given the freedom to explore the planet and find treasures, goodies, and even some areas to venture through. However, be warned that you’ll come across a giant creature called Rancor, which is a Legendary Beast that you should not underestimate.

Rancor can be found at the end of the Sodden Grotto on the planet Koboh. However, we don’t recommend taking on Rancor straight away because the boss is much more powerful than anything you’ve fought so far. We suggest you come back later once you’ve increased your stats and learned powerful new skills. If you’re stubborn and persistent, or just like the challenge of defeating this boss, then read on for our tips.

The first thing you need to accept is that you’re going to die a lot, especially if you’re playing on the middle difficulty setting or above. Rancor can destroy you in just two hits, even if you’ve found all possible upgrades to this point and used Skill Points to increase your health. Therefore, you should treat Rancor like a Souls boss and learn its attacks by biding your time.

Patience is key when fighting Rancor. You should evade, jump over, or block Rancor’s attacks, then quickly get in and land a small flurry of strikes. Once you’ve done that, immediately dodge backward and prepare yourself for the next attack. If you get too greedy, then you might be too close to be able to deal with his next attack or have time to get yourself out of the way.

The Single Stance is one of the best stance to use in this fight. It provides a balance of power and defense that makes it ideal for one-on-one fights. Players should also be aware of the Rancor’s unblockable attacks. One attack sees the creature lunging at the player, which requires them to evade either side of the Rancor. Successfully evading grants players a small window to land a combo or special Force attack. The other unblockable attack is a ground attack that players will need to jump over. While it won’t one-shot the player, getting hit will still do significant damage.

You should also save your ‘Life Restored marker’ during the fight with Rancor. When you come back to the area where you died, you’ll be able to retrieve lost XP. Stepping into this glowing spot will also restore your health and your Force meter. In the context of this fight, it acts as an extra Stim. Therefore, if you find yourself getting low on health, make sure to hop on over to where you died and get a free health boost.

In conclusion, defeating the Rancor in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor requires careful preparation, patience, and a willingness to learn from failure. Players should not attempt to take on this boss until they have increased their stats and learned new skills. During the fight, players should use the Single Stance, avoid the Rancor’s unblockable attacks, and conserve their resources by saving their ‘Life Restored marker’. With these strategies in mind, players can emerge victorious and continue their journey through the game.

