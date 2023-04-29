How To Get Quake Glove in Slap Battles

If you’re a fan of the Roblox game Slap Battles, then you might be familiar with the various gloves available in the game that can give you unique abilities to help you win battles. One such glove is the Quake glove, which was released on April 28th, 2023. In this article, we’ll provide you with a detailed guide on how to get the Quake glove and the Blasting Off Again badge in Roblox Slap Battles.

Slap Battles is a fun and chaotic platform game on Roblox where players engage in slap battles using a variety of gloves with unique abilities. The Quake glove is one of the most sought-after gloves in the game due to its powerful ability to shatter the ground and bury nearby players.

To get the Quake glove, you must first obtain the “Blasting Off Again” badge. This badge can be earned by fully charging Berserk’s ability and then being hit by Woah’s shockwave into a fully charged Home Run swing. However, it’s worth noting that this badge cannot be obtained in private servers.

To get the badge and the Quake glove, you will need two partners. One player should put on the Woah glove, while the other should put on the Home Run glove. You should equip the Berserk gauntlet and head to the regular arena. Once you’re in the arena, charge the Berserk gauntlet to its maximum capacity.

Once you’ve charged the Berserk gauntlet, ask the player wearing the Woah glove to activate its ability. This ability will send you flying towards the player wearing the Home Run glove, who will then hit you with their fully charged bat. If everything is done correctly, you will receive the Blasting Off Again badge, and you’ll also get the Quake glove.

Here are the precise steps broken down:

Player 1 equips the Woah glove. Player 2 equips the Home Run glove. You equip the Berserk gauntlet. All three players enter the regular arena. You charge the Berserk gauntlet to its maximum capacity. The Woah glove user activates their ability and sends you towards the Home Run glove user. The Home Run glove user hits you with their fully charged bat. If done correctly, you will receive the Blasting Off Again badge and the Quake glove.

Once you have the Quake glove, you can use its powerful ability to shatter the ground and bury nearby players. The longer you charge the glove’s ability, the larger the area of effect will be, and the more players you’ll be able to hit. The Quake glove also has a good ability range, and a fully charged shockwave can have good knockback.

However, there are some cons to using the Quake glove. Firstly, like the Home Run glove, you’ll be heavily slowed down while charging the ability. This makes you vulnerable to attacks from gloves such as Bob or Shard. Additionally, other players can simply stay away from you while you’re charging the ability, making it harder for you to hit them.

Another downside of the Quake glove is that gloves such as Home Run can still use their ability even if they’re buried. This can make it difficult to fully take advantage of the Quake glove’s ability. Lastly, while you’re using the ability, you’ll be left vulnerable, meaning that other players can easily attack you.

In conclusion, if you want to get the Quake glove and the Blasting Off Again badge in Roblox Slap Battles, follow our guide carefully. Remember that you will need partners to get the Quake glove, and it is important to be aware of the pros and cons of using this glove. With practice and skill, you can become a master of Slap Battles and dominate the game using the Quake glove’s unique abilities.

