How To Defeat Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon GO

Defeating Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go’s Shadow Raid Battles is no easy feat, but with the right strategies and counters, you can increase your chances of success. Shadow Mewtwo, being a legendary Psychic-type Pokemon, poses a formidable challenge. In this guide, we’ll explore its weaknesses and provide you with a list of the best counters to ensure victory.

The appearance of Shadow Mewtwo in Shadow Raids is a limited-time event, scheduled from Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time until Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 8 PM local time. This means you have a single weekend to battle, defeat, and potentially catch this powerful Pokemon.

It’s crucial to note that defeating Shadow Mewtwo is expected to be more difficult than regular Mewtwo. Shadow Raid Bosses grow enraged over time, increasing their attack and defense stats. While having a strong team of counters and joining forces with other Trainers are essential, employing Purified Gems will be vital to subdue Shadow Mewtwo’s strength.

Purified Gems are special items used to weaken Shadow Raid Bosses, reducing their power during battles. By using enough Purified Gems, you can revert Shadow Mewtwo to its non-enraged form, making it more manageable to defeat. To acquire Purified Gems, collect four Shadow Shards by defeating Team Go Rocket members or winning Shadow Raid Battles. Once you gather enough Shadow Shards, you’ll automatically obtain a Purified Gem.

It’s important to note that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used for Shadow Raid Battles. You must physically travel to a Gym hosting a Shadow Mewtwo Raid and use a regular Raid Pass to participate.

Knowing the weaknesses of Shadow Mewtwo is crucial for building an effective team. As a Psychic-type Pokemon, Shadow Mewtwo is weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks. On the other hand, it’s resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves, so it’s best to avoid using those moves whenever possible.

To give you an edge in battle, here are some of the best counters for defeating Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go:

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Mega Houndoom with Snarl & Foul Play Mega Absol with Snarl & Dark Pulse Mega Banette with Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Giratina (Origin Forme) with Shadow Claw & Shadow Force Darkrai with Snarl & Shadow Ball Yveltal with Snarl & Dark Pulse Zarude with Bite & Dark Pulse Hydreigon with Bite & Brutal Swing Chandelure with Hex & Shadow Ball Tyranitar with Bite & Crunch Weavile with Snarl & Foul Play Gengar with Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball Houndoom with Snarl & Foul Play Trevenant with Shadow Claw & Shadow Ball

The list above includes a combination of Mega Evolutions, Legendary Pokemon, and regular Pokemon. It provides a range of options to suit different trainers’ lineups. If you don’t have any of the specific counters mentioned, focus on utilizing your strongest Pokemon that can exploit Shadow Mewtwo’s weaknesses. Additionally, teaming up with other trainers increases your chances of success, so gather a group to take on this formidable opponent.

Remember that along with having the right counters and teammates, bringing Purified Gems is equally important. We recommend challenging low-level Shadow Raid Bosses or Team Go Rocket members beforehand to stock up on these essential items.

In conclusion, defeating Shadow Mewtwo in Pokemon Go’s Shadow Raid Battles requires careful planning and a powerful lineup of counters. Take advantage of its weaknesses to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, and avoid using Fighting and Psychic-type moves. Collect Shadow Shards to acquire Purified Gems, which will help reduce Shadow Mewtwo’s strength. By following these tips and using the recommended counters to the shadow Mewtwo, you’ll increase your chances of emerging victorious in your battle against this legendary Pokemon. Good luck, trainers!

