How to delete a short on YouTube

YouTube Shorts, which are considered to be YouTube’s version of TikTok or Instagram’s Reels, allows users to share short videos in a vertical layout that can be seen in the Shorts section of the YouTube mobile application.

If you ever happen to upload a YouTube Short and but eventually decide that you wish to delete it, this guide will show you how to do so.

Tap on “Library” at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Tap on the option that reads “Your videos.” Press the three dots to the right of the YouTube Short that you want to delete. Keep in mind YouTube Shorts have the “S” symbol in the corner of the thumbnail of the video. A confirmation window will appear. Tap on the “Delete” option to finish deleting your Short.

YouTube shorts has gradually become one of the most popular video sharing formats. Shorts is essentially a short-form video service that allows its to users create and upload a video of 15 seconds or less on YouTube. It is currently available in early beta in India and is part of the YouTube mobile application for Android devices. It features a multi-segment camera so that people can string multiple video clips together. There is also the option to record with music from a large library of songs, and other features include speed controls, and a timer and countdown to keep you notified of when a short is uploaded.

YouTube Shorts is currently available in early beta for Android devices and will soon be available for iOS devices. Therefore, the short-form video service is available as part of the YouTube app for Android devices only, such as smartphones and tablets. Unfortunately, it is currently not available for users of notebook, PCs, and Apple iPhone and iPad. It is important to note that the service is mobile-first and it may not be available for those who use PCs and laptops.