How to delete all the photos from your iPhone or iPad

There might be multiple reasons behind wanting to delete either all or a group of photos from your iPhone or iPad. In fact, you can do it in simply one swoop. Your selfies, pictures of former friends, and all those screenshots you forgot to delete can be nothing more than a thing of the past.

However, this means that all of your photos will truly be permanently deleted, so make sure that this is the right move for you before taking the plunge.

Open the Photos mobile application. In the Library tab, choose All Photos in the navbar which is located at the bottom of the screen. Tap on Select in the top right corner of your screen. From the bottom-right photo, quickly slide your finger left to the bottom-left photo, then slide it straight up to the top of the screen. You will be able to see blue checkmarks appear next to each photo, and you will slowly choose each photo in your library. Do not hold your finger down for too long or swipe it straight upwards, since this will cause you to move the photo as opposed to selecting it. To speed things up, use a finger from your other hand to swipe downward consistently, as this will allow you to choose thousands of photos in just a matter of seconds. Once you have selected all the photos of your entire library, tap on the trash can icon in the bottom right corner of your screen, and then tap on the option that reads ‘Delete X photos.’ Click on the Albums tab and scroll down to Utilities to find the folder for Recently Deleted photos. Tap on Select and scroll up to highlight every single photo. Tap on Delete in the bottom-left corner of your screen, and then click on ‘Delete X Photos’ to permanently remove them from your device.

If you have an iPad as opposed to an iPhone, you can follow the same steps that are given above to delete all the photos on your device.