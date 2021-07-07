How to delete apps on a MacBook

The App Store on a MacBook makes it very simple to download new MacBook and Mac desktop applications. But it is highly possible that you may not even use many of them regularly, and they might simply be taking up space. If that is the case with you, the best solution might be to cut the cord and delete those apps to remove the clutter and have some free space for useful apps that you might actually want to use. Here is a guide on how you can do this.

Uninstalling apps by using Finder

The easiest and most convenient way to delete apps on a MacBook is to use either Finder or Spotlight. Before using this method, you must make sure that the app you wish to delete is closed.

Locate the intended app using either Finder or Spotlight. You will most likely find the app in the Applications folder, although it can also be located in the Downloads folder. Upon finding the app in Finder, you can either use your cursor drag it into the Trash folder, select by clicking on the app and select File > Move to Trash from the resultant drop-down menu. Upon finding the app in Spotlight, tap on and hold the Command key while double-clicking on the app. Use your cursor to drag the app into the Trash folder. To permanently delete the app from your system, select Finder > Empty Trash.

Keep in mind that in the case of both Finder and Spotlight, you might be asked to provide a username and password.

Uninstalling apps by using LaunchPad

An alternative method to delete apps from your MacBook is to use LaunchPad.

Open LaunchPad by either finding it in the Applications folder or by clicking on its icon in the Dock on the desktop. Once you are in the LaunchPad, you can use either the arrows on your keyboard or you can swipe left and right with your fingers to find the app that you want to delete. After finding the app, click on the ‘X’ on the top left of its icon. Click on Delete to confirm, and the app will be deleted immediately.

Note that if you cannot find an app in the LaunchPad, then they were probably not installed from the Mac App Store. To delete these apps, you will have to use the first method.