How to delete Facebook account permanently

It’s a good idea to deactivate or delete your account when you stop using a social networking profile or website. This means that your material will no longer be available online and will no longer be searchable. It also eliminates the possibility of these accounts being hacked or utilised by others without your knowledge.

This blog explains how to deactivate or remove your accounts, as well as what these alternatives entail.

You may choose between deactivating and deleting your Facebook account.

If you deactivate your account, you will be able to reinstate it at any time. This means you’ll be able to access your images, videos, friends, and groups once more.

Unless you reactivate your account, no one can view your timeline or discover it in a search.

Some items may be seen (for example: private messages you have sent).

By logging back into Facebook or using your Facebook account to log in anywhere else, you may reactivate your account at any time. To complete the reactivation, you’ll need access to the email or cell number you used to check in.

To deactivate your account, go to the upper right corner of Facebook and click.

Select Settings & Privacy > Settings from the drop-down menu.

In the left column, click Your Facebook Information.

Select Deactivation and Deletion from the drop-down menu.

Select Deactivate Account, then Continue to Account Deactivation and confirm your selection.



When your Facebook account is deactivated but Messenger is still active:

You may still use Messenger to communicate with your friends.

In Messenger chats, your Facebook profile image will still be accessible.

Other individuals can use Messenger to look for you and send you a message.

If you delete your account, you will have 30 days to request a cancellation; after that, you will be unable to access or retrieve any information from your account. Your profile, photographs, videos, and other content will be permanently erased, and you will no longer be able to access Facebook Messenger. You won’t be able to use your Facebook login for other apps like Spotify or Instagram that you may have signed up for using your Facebook account. To restore such accounts, you may need to contact the applications and websites. After you delete your account, certain information, such as messages you sent to friends, may still be available to them.

To remove your account, follow these steps: