Know how to delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account in simple and easy steps.

Instagram is one of the most famous social media networks present out there. From posting videos, images, and now also Instagram reels, there’s so much to keep up with. If you’re an active user, you might have also noticed the hype of creating an aesthetic IG feed in recent times. Keeping up with all the trends and updating on Instagram can be overwhelming. It is only human to sometimes need to take a break from all the social media competition. If you too are engrossed in the social media toxicity and need to take a break, you can easily delete or temporarily disable your Instagram account with simple and easy steps.

You can delete your Instagram within 30 days after you file an Instagram deletion request. You can do so with very easy steps, and the best thing about it is you can also save your data before deletion. You can even backup your app data even without permanently deleting your account. Within 48 hours, Instagram sends you a link that contains all your app data.

How to delete your Instagram account

Open the Instagram website on a web browser. In case you are not logged in to your Instagram account with your web browser, make sure you log in first to move ahead with the procedure. Also, note that you can not carry out the process of Instagram Account deletion through the Instagram app on your phone. Visit the ‘Delete your account page’ from your browser. You will get a list of options to choose a reason for why you want to Delete your Instagram account. Select a reason from the options. Keep note that you will not be able to delete an Instagram account without selecting a reason for it. When you will move forward with the process, you will be asked to re-enter your Instagram password. The final step would be to click on ‘Permanently Delete My Account’.

