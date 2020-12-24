OnePlus has a ‘message’ for Apple iPhone Users

OnePlus has a ‘message’ for Apple iPhone
It never happened that Apple releases a phone and it never made it to news headlines. The case was pretty much the same when Apple launched its 12 series. And why shouldn’t it create the buzz? iPhones are apparently the people’s ‘Apple of the eye’. The headers claimed that iPhone 12 was released to change the perception of how smartphone’s performed photography.
5G, iPhone 12 crushes all competition According to figures released by Counterpoint Research, the #iPhone 12 is already the most popular 5G smartphone in the world. Apple has managed in a few weeks to https://t.co/d3G9UPPB06 pic.twitter.com/Pycxp937VM
— Hebergementwebs.com (@Hebergementwebs) December 23, 2020
Apple just launched a new camera feature for the iPhone 12 Pro that could change the way we think about smartphone photography (by @JasonAten) https://t.co/dRFzqV66OR
— Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 23, 2020
It’s no surprise that Android companies are always eyeing out for Apple products. Proving the same, the well-known Android Tycoon OnePlus has a message for Apple- “In a world of apples, stand out with an OnePlus”- Says OnePlus on Twitter.
In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus. #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/qvjTqEReSs
— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 22, 2020
While the world was busy laughing at the one-liner that OnePlus tweeted, the picture of OnePlus 8T shining between a bunch of apples made the joke even more sarcastic. The replies to this tweet were even funnier-
I2 minutes silence for the Apple 😂😂✨❤️
— Gaurav Chauhan (@Gurugraphy) December 22, 2020
It took just a time before other android companies barged in with their products
But why settle for less when you can have more.
New year. 108MP resolution.#Mi10TPro #SettleForBetter pic.twitter.com/9VjHk2R3C9
— Mi India #Mi10TSeries5G (@XiaomiIndia) December 22, 2020
OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G Officially Announced In China With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 50MP Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor, 6.55” OLED 90Hz Display, 65W Fast Charge Support Priced Starting At 3,999 Yuan (Approx ₹ 45,050) pic.twitter.com/98rjfybkgB
— TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) December 24, 2020
Enjoy Effortlessly!
Designed to offer better graphics and improved performance, the #realmeNarzo20Pro and #realme7 feature the MediaTek Helio G95 Processor.
Know more: https://t.co/MDtOmwGaPW pic.twitter.com/J7KLU2jqDV
— realme (@realmemobiles) December 24, 2020