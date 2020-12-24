OnePlus has a ‘message’ for Apple iPhone Users

OnePlus has a ‘message’ for Apple iPhone

It never happened that Apple releases a phone and it never made it to news headlines. The case was pretty much the same when Apple launched its 12 series. And why shouldn’t it create the buzz? iPhones are apparently the people’s ‘Apple of the eye’. The headers claimed that iPhone 12 was released to change the perception of how smartphone’s performed photography.

5G, iPhone 12 crushes all competition According to figures released by Counterpoint Research, the #iPhone 12 is already the most popular 5G smartphone in the world. Apple has managed in a few weeks to https://t.co/d3G9UPPB06 pic.twitter.com/Pycxp937VM — Hebergementwebs.com (@Hebergementwebs) December 23, 2020

Apple just launched a new camera feature for the iPhone 12 Pro that could change the way we think about smartphone photography (by @JasonAten) https://t.co/dRFzqV66OR — Business Insider (@businessinsider) December 23, 2020

It’s no surprise that Android companies are always eyeing out for Apple products. Proving the same, the well-known Android Tycoon OnePlus has a message for Apple- “In a world of apples, stand out with an OnePlus”- Says OnePlus on Twitter.

In a world of apples, stand out with a OnePlus. #OnePlus8T5G pic.twitter.com/qvjTqEReSs — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 22, 2020

While the world was busy laughing at the one-liner that OnePlus tweeted, the picture of OnePlus 8T shining between a bunch of apples made the joke even more sarcastic. The replies to this tweet were even funnier-