How To Delete Profiles on Netflix

Netflix profiles have revolutionized the way families and friends share accounts, offering up to five personalized profiles for individual viewing preferences and recommendations. This feature prevents unwanted influence on recommendations, such as your kids’ anime choices affecting your own. Occasionally, you might find the need to remove a profile that is no longer relevant. Whether you’re using a web browser, a mobile device, or a TV, deleting profiles is a straightforward process, with one exception: you can’t delete your primary account profile. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to delete profiles seamlessly, enhancing your Netflix experience.

Removing the Main Profile

In case you’re contemplating removing the primary profile, remember that all account information, including profiles, is permanently erased if your account remains inactive for over ten months.

When you make a Netflix account, a main profile comes with it. This profile is permanent, and you typically can’t remove it. If you want to get rid of this profile, you must cancel your Netflix account.

According to Netflix, if your account stays canceled for over 10 months, all account info, including your profile, is forever removed. Alternatively, you can expedite this process by emailing Netflix at privacy@netflix.com.

Deleting a Netflix Profile on TV/Roku

Deleting profiles on smart TVs or streaming media players, like Roku, follows a similar pattern:

Start the Netflix app on your TV. Navigate to the left using your remote and select “Switch Profiles.” Locate and select the profile you want to delete, then click the pencil icon beneath the profile. Select “Delete Profile” and confirm your selection.

Deleting a Netflix Profile via Web Browser

Deleting any profile apart from the primary one is a straightforward process on a web browser.

Open your preferred web browser and log in to your Netflix account using any profile. Hover over your profile icon located at the top right corner and click “Manage Profiles.” Select the profile you intend to delete. Click “Delete Profile” and confirm your decision by clicking “Delete Profile” again.

Deleting a Netflix Profile on Mobile Devices

Removing profiles is equally simple on the Netflix mobile app.

Launch the Netflix app on your mobile device. Tap “More,” positioned at the lower right corner of the screen. Tap “Manage Profiles” at the top of the screen. Choose the profile you want to delete. Tap “Delete” and verify your choice by tapping “Yes.”

Conclusion

