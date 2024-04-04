Facing off against the relentless Automatons in Helldivers 2 can be a real challenge. These mechanical foes pour out from Fabricator buildings, ready to swarm and overwhelm any Helldiver in their path. But fear not, for there are ways to dismantle these Fabricators and stem the tide of enemies. Let’s delve into the tactics to effectively destroy Automaton Fabricators and secure victory for the Helldivers.

Fabricators serve as the birthplace for Automatons in Helldivers 2. These buildings churn out the mechanical adversaries, making them a primary target for destruction. When left unchecked, Fabricators continuously spawn Automatons, making it increasingly difficult for Helldivers to gain ground and complete their missions.

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon: The Weapon of Choice

The LAS-99 Quasar Cannon emerges as the weapon of choice for obliterating Automaton Fabricators. This shoulder-mounted cannon packs a punch, capable of delivering a devastating energy burst directly into the Fabricator vents. With its immense power, the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon can dismantle a Fabricator building in a single shot, reducing it to rubble.

What makes the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon particularly effective is its versatility. Helldivers can engage Fabricators from a safe distance, mitigating the risk of being overrun by spawning enemies. By aiming carefully and unleashing the cannon’s energy blast, players can neutralize Fabricators without exposing themselves to unnecessary danger.

Obtaining the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon requires reaching Level 18 and investing 7,500 Requisition Slips. While it may demand some effort to acquire, its effectiveness in eliminating Fabricators makes it a worthwhile investment for any Helldiver.

Explosive Alternatives

In addition to the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon, there are alternative methods for destroying Automaton Fabricators. Explosive stratagems such as grenades offer a more immediate solution, albeit with greater risk. Helldivers can employ grenades like the G-12 High Explosive or the G-16 Impact to inflict substantial damage to Fabricators. However, using grenades necessitates close proximity to the target, exposing players to potential danger from spawning enemies.

Orbital Strikes: Decisive Destruction

For those seeking a more strategic approach, Orbital Strikes present a viable option for annihilating Fabricators from afar. Orbital Gas Strikes and Smoke Airstrikes can rain devastation upon Fabricators, rendering them inoperable. The Orbital Laser, with its two-second fuse time, locks onto Fabricators with precision, offering a swift and decisive solution to the Automaton threat.

Strategic Considerations

When engaging Automaton Fabricators, caution is paramount. Getting too close risks triggering a swarm of enemies, leaving Helldivers vulnerable from all sides. Instead, maintaining a safe distance and employing medium to long-range stratagems ensures effective Fabricator destruction while minimizing exposure to enemy onslaughts.

The battle against Automaton Fabricators in Helldivers 2 demands careful planning and decisive action. Whether utilizing the raw power of the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon or employing explosive ordnance and Orbital Strikes, Helldivers must act swiftly to stem the tide of Automatons. By prioritizing the destruction of Fabricators, players can tilt the odds in their favor and secure victory for the Helldivers in their struggle to liberate the Sol System.