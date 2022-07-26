Extensions allow organizations and companies to route calls directly to different departments within the company. So, if you want to directly call the HR department of some company, you can call on the phone number and add an extension to directly route the number to the HR department.

You will be prompted by the phone number on when to input the extension number. Once you do that, you should be good to go, but let me help you understand in a few simple steps on how to enter extension numbers on your smartphone.

How to dial an extension number?

You can simply dial an extension on your smartphone by following these few simple steps:

Open the Phone app on your smartphone and dial the desired phone number on the dialler pad. If know the extension and you do not want the automated call to circle you around the menu, you can add a pause and directly add the extension number to save time.

You can long press on the ‘star’ button on the bottom left of the dialler pad. This will add a comma or a pause to your phone number. Once the pause function plays accurately, you can the extension and the call will directly be routed to the dedicated department.

When you dial the intended phone number and it says that you can only dial the extension after the whole menu plays, you can add a ‘wait’ by long pressing the ‘hash #’ key on your keypad. You can add your extension after adding ‘wait’ and the call will automatically be routed to the desired caller. After adding the wait or pause functionality, you can simply add your extension. If you wish to save the number with an extension, you can do that and from next time, you can directly call the person with the extensions already in place.

This is how you basically use extension numbers to dial calls within the company. For example if my wife has to call me on my office landline, she can call the office phone number and add the extension 399 at the end of the phone number and the call will automatically be diverted towards my office phone.

This is a very useful functionality within organizations but now days we all have our smartphones with us, all the time and it seems like we do not need extensions anymore but it is not the case.