How to Disable Enemy Spawns and Repairs in Atomic Heart

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter game created by Mundfish, and while the early levels of the game are relatively straightforward, the open-world sections present a considerable challenge in the form of Hawk Security Systems. These robotic security systems are a constant threat to the player character, P-3, as they navigate the various test labs and buildings.

How to avoid the Dandelion cams:

One of the main aspects of Facility 3826’s security system is the presence of cameras called Dandelions, scattered throughout the facility grounds. If P-3 is spotted by a camera, it will trigger a level one alarm, alerting nearby enemies to the player’s location. Additionally, destroying a robot in view of a camera will activate a level two alarm, which will call reinforcements from crates or doors placed around the map.

To avoid triggering the alarm, players should avoid being near cameras unless it is necessary. If the player must pass by a camera, they can disable it using the Shok ability or other weapons to fight the robots in the area without alerting nearby enemies. It is essential to keep an eye on flying drones as they can repair cameras, and destroying them quickly will prevent repairs from being made.

How to avoid the Pchela:

The Pchela is a blue-colored repair drone that repairs cameras and other robots. Pchela can often be seen alongside red or yellow variants that attack the player. The best way to prevent enemy respawns is to keep cameras disabled while destroying repair drones. P-3 can then sweep up any enemies and objectives in an area and quickly escape before repairs can be made.

Pchela will respawn from domes placed around the over-world. The player must take out the drones quickly to prevent any repairs from occurring. Using the Shok ability or weak guns will take them out of the sky quickly.

How to avoid the Hawks:

The central part of the security system is the Hawks, floating balloons that control large areas using cameras. To disable them, players need to enter a nearby Volan Tower. The scanner will reveal relay lines leading to the tower. Players need to ascend the tower to open Hawk terminals, which they can use to overload and disable the Hawk. Unfortunately, overloading the Hawks may not always be available without starting certain side quests.

Atomic Heart is an open-world game, and players can do things out of order, which can cause complications. Therefore, it is crucial to manage Pchela and Dandelions effectively to prevent enemy respawns, especially for players who are not completionists.

In summary, players should be cautious of Dandelions, cameras that trigger alarms if P-3 is spotted. Players should disable these cameras to prevent triggering an alarm and attracting nearby enemies. Pchela, the blue repair drones that repair cameras and other robots, should also be taken out quickly to prevent any repairs from occurring. Hawks are floating balloons that control large areas using cameras, and players need to enter a nearby Volan Tower to disable them. By following these tips, players can navigate Facility 3826’s security system without facing constant threats from enemy spawns and repairs.