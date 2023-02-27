How to Beat Dewdrop in Atomic Heart

If you’re a fan of the game Atomic Heart, you’ll be familiar with the formidable enemy known as Dewdrop. As an advanced hydraulic pump representing the latest in the field of biomechanics, Dewdrop is one of the most challenging bosses in the game. This mass of polymer muscle is encased in a synthetic exoskeleton, making it resistant to many types of damage, including energy weapons, explosive damage, frost, fire, and electricity. Dewdrop also has an incredible health pool, with most of its outer shell and all of its legs fully resistant to damage.

Dewdrop’s Weakness in the First phase:

Despite its many defenses, Dewdrop has one weakness: its laser eye. Whenever Dewdrop opens its eye shield, it’s vulnerable to damage. It does this whenever it attacks or gets stunned, and occasionally while it’s moving. Since Dewdrop is doing everything so rapidly, its eye shield spends more time open than closed. This makes it the perfect target for P-3 to focus their attacks on.

To take down Dewdrop, P-3 needs an equally unforgiving approach. The best way to defeat it is to use mass telekinesis to lift it and then hit it with the reverse shot charge attack from the Zvezdochka. Dewdrop is incredibly resistant, but this attack should utterly destroy its health and move it right into the second phase.

Dewdrop’s Second Phase:

Once Dewdrop gets down to approximately 60% health, it moves into its second phase, where it takes on a few new attacks but also becomes easier to hit. The polymer goo inside sprouts out of its exoskeleton into tentacles, and it begins using them to attack. However, the gooey tentacles are also vulnerable.

During this phase, Dewdrop also fires its laser as it did before, but now it can also choose to rapid-fire balls of goo that also deal significant damage. Dewdrop’s deadliest attack is when it drops its two largest arms to either side of P-3 and wriggles them to create a kill zone. P-3 must stay within this zone and dodge either lasers or globs of goo. Thankfully, this move can be interrupted with mass telekinesis.

To successfully defeat Dewdrop, P-3 needs to be agile and quick on their feet. They can consume Condensed Milk while dodging laser blasts to increase their damage output.Then, they should rush in and use mass telekinesis to lift Dewdrop into the air. It only takes one tap of the button to start it and another to end it. While Dewdrop is suspended in the air, P-3 can use the charge attack from the Zvezdochka to deal significant damage to the vulnerable laser eye.

It’s important to keep in mind that Dewdrop’s targeting laser, before it fires, doesn’t indicate where the laser is going. At the time of firing, it fires directly at P-3. The only way to avoid it is to dodge with perfect timing. This requires careful observation and quick reflexes.

Overall, Dewdrop is a formidable enemy in Atomic Heart, but with the right strategy and tactics, it can be defeated. Using mass telekinesis to lift it and then hitting it with the reverse shot charge attack from the Zvezdochka is the most effective method. It’s important to remember that Dewdrop is resistant to many types of damage, but its laser eye is vulnerable when its shield is open. By focusing attacks on this weak spot and being agile and quick on their feet, P-3 can defeat Dewdrop and move on to the next challenge in the game.