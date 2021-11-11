how to display battery percentage on iPhone 13

Do you notice that it can be really very annoying when you are and able to predict the correct battery percentage only

by looking at that little tiny logo with evil little green tint in it. However, the iPhone users especially with the models

iPhone 13 12 and even iPhone x does not have access to battery percentage in the status bar next to the battery

symbol. All the iOS users have been praying to get back the battery percentage in iPhone 13 series. however, breaking

their dreams, the update wasn’t there.

As it is said nothing is impossible there are still some ways to get battery percentage back on your iPhone status bar for Infinity.

So, let’s explore 4 different kinds of ways to access the battery percentage on your iPhone 13.

The steps are really very complicated and can be easily followed.

Method ­ 1

One of the most feasible way to get battery percentage right before your eyes on the screen of iPhone 13 is to use a

battery widget on your home screen.

To get the widget on your home screen or any other page you prefer all you need to do is:

1. Tab and long press empty space on your home screen. Plus sign will pop up in the top left corner, select it.

2. Slide down to access the further options and select batteries.

3. In this last step you will be provided with the option to put up a medium or a large size battery status widget on your

home screen.

Method ­ 2

Another method to get battery percentage back on your iPhone 13 is to get a widget in today view.

The steps to save our easy to follow.

1. Slide down your finger from left to right on your iPhone 13’s home screen

2. Tap and hold on an empty corner on the screen, to launch edit mode

3. + sign up in the top left corner

4. Slide down to access the menu and choose batteries

5. Text according to your will choose whatever size you prefer for your battery status widget.

6. And now finally you can easily access your iPhone battery percentage as by simply sliding from left to right from your

lock screen or home screen.

Method ­ 3

This third method is quite simple and does not need much of settings to access all you need to do is if you do not want

a widget covering your home screen you need to slide down from top right corner to easily see your iPhone battery

percentage.

Method ­ 4

Siri, an artificial intelligence assistant of every iPhone series is no hidden feature. This technical assistant can inform

you about your device’s battery percentage, once you ask it.